The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech-Yantai News-Jellyfish Net

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech

Jellyfish Network May 7 News(YMG all-media reporter) On the afternoon of May 6, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on April 28 and the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee. Jiang Cheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech scientifically analyzed the current economic situation and made a comprehensive deployment of economic work at present and in the future, providing a fundamental basis for us to do related work more effectively. All departments at all levels in the city must study and understand in depth, accurately understand and grasp, and effectively unify thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee’s analysis and judgment on the economic situation and decision-making and deployment. The operation summary analyzes the deployment requirements of the meeting, strengthens confidence, works hard, and truly “walks ahead, opens new games, and makes contributions.”

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the scheduling of economic operations in the second quarter, adhere to the unity of goal orientation and problem orientation, focus on major economic indicators and key industries and enterprises to target efforts, and implement precise policies to ensure the realization of the development goals and tasks in the first half of the year, and lay a solid foundation for the whole year. Lay a solid foundation for entering the ranks of trillion-level cities. We must unswervingly develop the real economy, focus on cultivating and strengthening 9 major manufacturing industries and 16 key industrial chains, promote industrial acceleration, investment expansion and efficiency, consumption recovery and expansion, and key enterprises’ incremental fission. Greening and integration; thoroughly implement the spirit of the Promotion Conference for the Construction of a Strong Digital Province in Shandong Province, accelerate the development of the digital economy, and coordinate the promotion of digital industrialization, industrial digitization, data value, and governance service digitization. It is necessary to make good use of the key strategy of reform and opening up, deepen reforms in key areas, continue to do a good job in bailing out and assisting enterprises, vigorously promote investment promotion through business and industrial chain investment, fully promote foreign trade to promote stability and improve quality, and accelerate the creation of a highland for reform and opening up in the new era. It is necessary to effectively ensure the improvement of people’s livelihood, improve the population development strategy in the new era, plan population issues with a systematic concept, promote high-quality population development through reform and innovation, and focus on improving the overall quality of the population; closely combine high-quality population development with people’s high-quality life, and deepen Carry out investigations and research at the grassroots level, focus on stable employment, assistance to needy groups, stable production and supply of important agricultural products, electricity supply and peak summer, solve the problems of “urgent, difficult and anxious” of the masses with heart and soul, and continuously enhance the morale of the masses. A sense of gain, a sense of happiness. It is necessary to strictly prevent and resolve risks in key areas, continue to carry out investigations and rectifications of various risks and hidden dangers, keep the bottom line of work safety, forest fire prevention, ecological environmental protection, social stability, energy security, food security, etc., and make every effort to maintain overall social harmony and stability.