Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On November 23, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting. The meeting of the production committee conveyed the spirit of studying and implementing the series of important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the epidemic, the spirit of the important instructions on the fire accident of Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. In the spirit of the Standing Committee meeting, listen to the report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control and production safety work, and study and deploy the next step. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, resolutely achieve the “three firmnesses”, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for epidemic prevention and control and safe production, resolutely win this tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent and To curb the occurrence of major accidents, make overall plans for development and safety at the end of the year, make every effort to maintain the stability of the overall society, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting emphasized that the current domestic and provincial epidemic situation is running at a high level, and there have been many local epidemics in our city, and the prevention and control situation is complicated and severe. The whole city must resolutely, completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the work deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, and scientifically and accurately optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures. First, we must strengthen the overall concept, always adhere to the whole province’s game of chess, and go all out to support Guangzhou in winning the battle against the epidemic. The special teams for epidemic prevention and control must strengthen their strength, conduct in-depth research and fully implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and twenty optimization measures, improve the work process and optimize the work guidelines in response to the new situation and new requirements, and weave densely to build a normalized epidemic prevention network. The working teams in each cabin hospital and isolation place must have a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, strictly and strictly implement the closed-loop management of the whole process, and improve the connection mechanism of each link in a detailed and meticulous manner to strictly prevent risk spillover and cross-infection. Second, it is necessary to comprehensively review and summarize, check for deficiencies and make up for omissions, and comprehensively improve the city’s epidemic prevention and control capabilities. It is necessary to firmly guard the “three lines of defense” of external defense imports, give full play to the “dual registration and double service” platform mechanism, continue to mobilize party members in government agencies, enterprises and institutions across the city to sink to the front line, enrich grid-based management capabilities, and use big data, artificial intelligence, etc. Digital technology, a multi-pronged approach to check inventory, strictly prevent increment, and improve the ability of active prevention and early detection. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the capacity building of nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, transshipment and isolation, and medical treatment, and do a good job in community management and control, publicity and guidance, and provide strong support for the rapid and effective handling of local epidemics. Third, we must follow the mass line, rely closely on the people, mobilize the people of the city to participate in the fight against the epidemic, turn the decision-making arrangements of the party and the government into the conscious actions of the people, and implement prevention and control measures and responsibilities to every industry and every industry. Each enterprise, each unit, and each individual must fight the people’s war against the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to tighten the “quartet responsibility” and comprehensively investigate and rectify hidden dangers in production safety. In view of the frequent occurrence of safety risks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, the city’s safety emergency command system at all levels should be fully activated, and cross-checks and other methods should be adopted to carry out a large-scale investigation and rectification of safety production risks and hidden dangers throughout the city. All kinds of emergency rescue teams should strengthen daily drills and maintain an emergency state at all times to ensure that in the event of a dangerous situation, they will respond and deal with it as soon as possible. It is necessary to deeply learn the lessons of the fire safety accident in Anyang, Henan, draw inferences about other cases from one instance, pay close attention to key areas such as village-level industrial parks and “three-in-one” places, do a good job in fire safety in densely populated places such as schools, shelter hospitals, and isolation places, and strictly investigate speeding , overloading, fatigue driving and other traffic violations, and carefully prevent all kinds of safety accidents.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to increase organizational leadership, strengthen overall planning and coordination, and effectively implement various work measures for epidemic prevention and control and safety production, so as to ensure the safety of Jiangmen and create a good environment for economic and social development.

The meeting also studied other matters.