On November 1, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during his visit to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site and his inspections in Yan’an, Shaanxi and Anyang, Henan, and the “Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Earnestly Studying, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“. “Decision”, further research and deployment will lead to in-depth work to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee Li Mingqing, and Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee attended. The main responsible comrades of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant municipal leaders are present.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping led the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to pay tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, declaring that the new central leadership will continue to carry on the red blood, inherit the spirit of struggle, and hand over new excellent answers to history and the people on the new road to the exam. firm belief. It is necessary to deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the important requirements of adhering to the correct political direction, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, and implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to deeply understand the important requirements of fulfilling the fundamental purpose of the party, consciously apply the people-centered development concept to all work, and solidly promote common prosperity, so that the achievements of modernization will benefit all the people more and more equitably. We must deeply understand the important requirements of vigorously promoting the spirit of self-reliance and hard work, be down-to-earth, work hard, and concentrate on running our own affairs well. We must deeply understand the important requirements of courageously advancing the party’s self-revolution, inherit and carry forward the party’s glorious tradition and fine style of work, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and always maintain the advanced nature and purity of the party. We must deeply understand the important requirements of carrying forward the fighting spirit and improving the fighting ability, resolutely overcome various difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.

The meeting pointed out that the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspections in Yan’an, Shaanxi and Anyang, Henan are very pertinent and instructive, and we must implement them in light of the actual situation. It is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and make the lives of fellow villagers more and more prosperous. It is necessary to do a good job in education for people’s satisfaction, fully implement the party’s educational policy, implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, carry forward the revolutionary tradition, and cultivate new talents of the times. It is necessary to educate the people, especially the young people, with the spirit of the Red Flag Canal, carry forward the spirit of hard work, and actively participate in the modernization drive. It is necessary to strengthen cultural self-confidence, promote the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage, so that excellent traditional culture can live in the present and serve the contemporary age.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the “Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Earnestly Studying, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, making efforts to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement, and further unify thoughts and actions into the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Party. Ask to come up. In order to deepen the study and training, the theoretical study center groups of party committees (party groups) at all levels should focus on learning the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conduct systematic training for party members and cadres in stages and batches to enhance the effectiveness of social learning. It is necessary to lead the propaganda and propaganda to in-depth, solidly carry out concentrated propaganda, propaganda reports, research and interpretation, and create a strong atmosphere for learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to lead the implementation to in-depth, carry out in-depth investigation and research, quickly formulate specific plans, do a good job of list-based, project-based, and event-based implementation, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Chongqing.

The meeting also listened to a report on the recent epidemic prevention and control work in our city. The meeting emphasized that the epidemic prevention and control work in our city has been effective, orderly and effective in recent times, but the epidemic situation is still severe and complex, and we must not take it lightly. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of dynamic clearing, resolutely overcome paralysis, do a solid job in various prevention and control work, and consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. Protect people’s lives and health to the maximum extent possible, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. To further control the epidemic. The measures to prevent importation from abroad must be solid, strictly implement the responsibility system of “first station and first question”, adhere to the “fourth point of entry into Chongqing”, resolutely guard the “five barriers”, and build a tight line of defense. The measures to deal with the epidemic must be solid, insist on fast-tracking, find and eliminate together, and promote social clearing. The capacity building measures should be solid, and the shortcomings should be filled in a timely manner, the loopholes should be plugged, and the prevention and control capabilities should be continuously improved. Social prevention and control measures should be solid, and gathering activities should be strictly controlled to prevent the risk of epidemic spreading. To further serve the masses. Scientifically delineate the scope of management and control, and accurately carry out flow adjustment and traceability, reflecting the care and assistance to the masses. Do a good job in living security and material supply to meet the basic living needs of the masses. Strengthen the management of isolation places, and continuously improve the level of standardized and humanized services. Optimize the nucleic acid testing organization to make it more convenient for the masses and improve the satisfaction of the masses. Do a good job in public opinion publicity and guidance, release information in a timely and accurate manner, and actively respond to public concerns. Pay close attention to the appeals of the masses, actively resolve conflicts and disputes related to the epidemic, and do our best to win the understanding and support of the masses.

