Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On February 24, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and at the same time held a meeting of the Municipal Leading Group for the Prevention and Control of New Crown Infection The spirit of the important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and the seminar on the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023″, the modernization of urban social governance across the country The spirit of the pilot acceptance work deployment meeting, implement the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Rural Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee and comprehensively promote the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages” to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. The first plenary (expanded) teleconference and other relevant meetings and document spirits, listened to reports on the city’s epidemic prevention and control, social stability, urban social governance modernization pilots, and rural revitalization, and studied and deployed relevant work. Chen Anming, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chief Commander of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and actively explore the Jiangmen practice of Chinese-style modernization on the new journey. It is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development, firmly grasp the “guideline” of the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, focus on the long-term, plan a number of major projects and major facilities in advance, and accelerate the construction of a new round of high-quality development in Jiangmen, building a trillion yuan The “four beams and eight pillars” of a first-tier city. This year, we must take effective measures to stabilize production, expand investment, and promote consumption, stabilize the development expectations of enterprises, promote enterprises to increase technological transformation and digital transformation, consolidate the good momentum of economic and social development, and work hard to ensure a good start. , Get off to a good start, and promote the “speeding up” of the year’s work.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to scientifically study and judge the current epidemic situation, pay close attention to the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to grasp the “window period”, compare the national and provincial deployment requirements, systematically sort out and summarize, make up for shortcomings, and improve the level of capabilities, so as to provide a strong guarantee for the new stage of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, do a good job in the prevention and control of key institutions, places, and personnel, and protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent. It is necessary to carry out in-depth patriotic health campaigns, actively publicize important achievements in the fight against the epidemic, and form a good atmosphere of respecting doctors and health in the whole society.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to be stable, adhere to the bottom line thinking, and do a solid job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability. It is necessary to strengthen the research and judgment of political security and ideological security risks, and make every effort to maintain the harmony and stability of the overall social situation. It is necessary to do a good job in meeting the acceptance of the national urban social governance modernization pilot, actively carry out self-examination, self-evaluation and self-correction, concentrate on tackling key problems, and ensure that it passes the provincial acceptance and central review. We must always tighten the string of safety production, deeply learn the lessons of recent domestic safety production accidents, learn from one another, pay close attention to weak links and key areas, compact the main responsibility of enterprises, focus on improving the intrinsic safety level of enterprises, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, deeply implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency for accelerating rural revitalization, and accurately grasp the goals and tasks and The main direction of attack is to accurately plan the key work measures for Jiangmen’s agricultural city this year. It is necessary to make every effort to ensure the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products, strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land, and resolutely curb “non-agricultural” and “non-grain”. Based on resource endowment, adhere to the guidance of planning, learn from the experience of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, focus on building a modern rural industrial system, promote the construction of national backbone cold chain logistics bases, focus on strengthening the two-wheel drive of technology and reform, and vigorously develop marine ranching and seedling industries. It is necessary to make an overall plan to promote rural modernization and stimulate the vitality of rural revitalization. It is necessary to speed up the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, combine the development of county economy with near and far, increase the training of local talents, build 13 high-quality talent teams, and improve the level of urban-rural integration.

The meeting also studied other matters.