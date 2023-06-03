The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to speed up the construction of a high-quality education system to better serve high-quality development_News_News_Cjn.cn

On June 2, Xiong Zhengyu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, inspected Hebei and presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei The spirit of the important speech during the meeting, the spirit of the important speech when listening to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, research and deploy our city to implement the work.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, strengthen the party’s overall leadership over education, implement the fundamental task of cultivating people, and run education that satisfies the people. It is necessary to do a good job in basic education, coordinate vocational education, higher education, and continuing education, accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system, and better serve high-quality development. It is necessary to cultivate a strong team of teachers, strengthen the construction of teachers’ morality, guide teachers to strengthen ideals and beliefs, cultivate moral sentiments, cultivate solid knowledge, diligently cultivate benevolence, stick to the three-foot platform, and devote themselves to teaching and educating people.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he visited Hebei and presided over the symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and the spirit of the important speech when he listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and study and implement Combining General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hubei’s work with the spirit of instructions and instructions, always benchmarking against the table, consciously learning from the advanced experience of Xiong’an New Area, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Fujian, Guangdong and other places, and continuing to promote the great emancipation of the mind and the great ability Improvement, major change in work style, major implementation of work, build a model city for the great protection of the Yangtze River, accelerate the creation of a world-class Yichang, and contribute to the province’s accelerated construction of a national pilot zone for building a new development pattern.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the relevant documents of the central theme education, the work requirements of the central theme education guidance group during the investigation in Yichang, the deepening of practical activities of the provincial party committee and the work deployment of the joint creation of related meetings. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on establishing and practicing the correct view of political performance, adhere to seeking truth from facts, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and resolutely prevent violating objective laws from going fast and borrowing money to engage in “half-drawn projects” and “image projects” “Face projects” and statistical falsification to engage in “false achievements”. It is necessary to carefully sort out and solve the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems of market players and residents found in the grassroots. It is necessary to focus on deepening the task of jointly creating and advancing party building to lead the innovation of grassroots governance systems and mechanisms, and accelerate the construction of a grassroots governance system structure that is “vertical to the bottom, horizontal to the border, and jointly built, governed and shared.”

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the speech made by Wang Zhonglin, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, during his investigation in Yichang. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to seize the major opportunity for the construction of the new water transport channel of the Three Gorges Hub, make every effort to do a good job planning, strive to integrate more elements of Yichang into the national project, and speed up the construction of a model city for the great protection of the Yangtze River. It is necessary to vigorously implement the project of strengthening the county, accelerate the promotion of rural revitalization and agricultural industrialization, and promote farmers to become rich and increase their income. It is necessary to do a solid job in the inheritance and promotion of Qu Yuan’s culture, plan with a high starting point, and hold the Dragon Boat Festival in Qu Yuan’s hometown with high standards, so as to continuously enhance the influence of Qu Yuan’s culture. It is necessary to earnestly fulfill the duties of the river and lake chief system, pay close attention to the work of flood control and drought relief, and make every effort to safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting deliberated and approved the “Yichang City Mine Improvement Special Action Year Work Plan”.

The meeting also studied other matters. (Reporter Lei Pengcheng)