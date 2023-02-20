On the morning of February 20, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

On the morning of February 20, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, listen to the report on the construction and implementation of the city’s intra-party regulations and systems in 2022, and deliberate on the improvement and modernization. The social governance system is integrated to promote the implementation of the construction of a safe Chongqing and the rule of law in Chongqing, etc., and further research and deployment of relevant work.

Municipal party secretary Yuan Jiajun presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that over the past three years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, my country’s fight against the epidemic has gone through an extraordinary course, achieved major and decisive victories in epidemic prevention and control, and created the success of a populous country in the history of human civilization. The miracle of coming out of the pandemic. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. The measures are powerful, the masses recognize them, and the results are huge. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully grasp the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and implement the requirements of “Class B and B Management” , Consolidate the “quartet responsibilities”, keep an eye on key links, do a solid job in all tasks, and resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to maintain the flexible operation of the epidemic prevention and control command system to ensure that the responsibilities of the epidemic prevention and control work are clear and coordinated and efficient. It is necessary to do a good job in daily monitoring and early warning, strengthen the input of external defense, and give full play to the role of “sentinel” such as emergency and fever clinics. It is necessary to improve emergency response capabilities, make good use of information technology, make timely and accurate early warnings and take necessary emergency prevention and control measures. It is necessary to strengthen the guarantee of medical production and supply, and improve the drug reserve. It is necessary to do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical and stratified medical and health system, enrich the grassroots medical forces, and improve the capabilities of medical facilities. It is necessary to do a good job in the protection of key susceptible groups such as the elderly, and scientifically plan and promote vaccination. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, vividly tell the story of the anti-epidemic, carry forward the great anti-epidemic spirit, and inspire the people of the city to strengthen their confidence and forge ahead on the new journey in the new era.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the seriousness and authority of statistical work, do a good job in statistical work from the height of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving “two maintenances”, firmly establish a correct view of political achievements, and further clarify the statistical work. Require. It is necessary to strengthen statistical supervision and comprehensive evaluation, improve the statistical management system and mechanism, law enforcement supervision mechanism, and monitoring and evaluation system, improve the authenticity and reliability of data, and build a “firewall” to prevent and punish statistical fraud with rigid regulations. It is necessary to strictly pursue accountability and accountability in accordance with the law, consolidate the leadership responsibilities of party committees and governments, the main responsibilities of statistical agencies, and the supervision responsibilities of discipline inspection and supervision agencies, and strictly prevent and punish statistical fraud. It is necessary to continuously improve the quality of statistical work, consolidate the foundation of statistical work, and ensure that all should be done in order to allow real data to serve decision-making well.

The meeting emphasized that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era should be taken as the fundamental guidance, the Party Constitution should be taken as the fundamental basis, the political direction of the construction of intra-party regulations and systems should be firmly established, and the high-quality development of the city’s intra-party regulations and systems should be promoted. It is necessary to improve the supply level of intra-party regulations and systems, grasp the regulations and systems that pull the whole body, promote practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and institutional innovation, improve the pertinence and operability of intra-party regulations and systems, and better support high-quality development and high-quality development. Quality life, efficient governance. It is necessary to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of intra-party laws and regulations, seize the “key minority” of leading cadres, make good use of the “key means” of supervision and inspection, better stimulate grassroots creativity, and ensure that laws and regulations are effective. It is necessary to improve the working system for the construction of intra-party regulations and systems, and build a work pattern of intra-party regulations that integrates wisdom, coordination and efficiency.

The meeting emphasized that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches great importance to the construction of safety, and General Secretary Xi Jinping has made important instructions and made clear requirements on many occasions. Safe and stable work is better to be tight for a hundred days than loose for a day. We must always maintain the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, better coordinate development and safety, enhance awareness of urgency and risk, put safety work into the important work agenda of party committees and governments, focus on solving outstanding problems that affect safety and stability, and further promote higher Horizontal safe Chongqing building. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a closed-loop management mechanism for eliminating risks and eliminating risks, insist on the “top leaders” personally grasping, strengthen the grassroots governance under the leadership of the party building, strengthen perception and identification, study and judgment, early warning, investigation and resolution, response and disposal, summary evaluation, assessment, rewards and punishments, from task arrangement to implementation Form a closed loop of work. Efforts should be made to hand over the high-scoring report of peace construction, improve the target system, work system, policy system and evaluation system, vigorously carry out the work of peace construction, and consolidate the grassroots foundation for the construction of New Chongqing, so as to achieve more political security, more social stability, and more peaceful people. The network is clearer and the governance is more efficient.