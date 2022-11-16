The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and create a new situation for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization

Date: 2022-11-16

Source: Fuxin News Network

On November 15, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee was held in the Municipal Party Committee Conference Center. Hu Tao, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The participating leaders expressed their opinions and suggestions.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , to convey the spirit of studying the relevant documents of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee on conscientiously studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, reviewing the “Notice of the Fuxin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on Conscientiously Studying, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China”, and studying the relevant implementation work in our city.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the important requirements of the “five firm grasps” put forward by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning Get up, plan and promote the transformation and revitalization of Fuxin with a higher position, a larger pattern, and a wider vision, and show greater responsibility and achievements in the overall revitalization of the Northeast in the new era. We must carry forward the great spirit of party building, Yan’an spirit, and Hongqiqu spirit, inherit and carry forward the glorious tradition and fine style of the older generation of revolutionaries and communists, and unswervingly implement the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must adhere to the correct political direction, resolutely implement the party’s basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy, resolutely implement the party’s central decision-making and deployment, and practice loyalty to the party with practical actions. We must stand firmly on the people’s stand, practice the party’s purpose, consciously integrate the people-centered development thought into all work, always solve “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems for the masses, and continuously improve the people’s quality of life. We must be brave in self-revolution, unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, continue to purify the political environment, carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve the ability to fight, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development. It is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, strengthen organizational leadership, carefully organize training, widely publicize and preach, strengthen research and interpretation, and promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Fuxin. Bloom and bear fruit.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to follow the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization during his inspections in Yan’an and Anyang, insist on giving priority to the development of agriculture and rural areas, put the revitalization of rural industries in a prominent position, vigorously develop characteristic industries according to local conditions, and promote rural one, two, three Industrial integration and development will continuously improve the quality, efficiency and competitiveness of agriculture. It is necessary to fully implement the party’s policy of enriching the people, broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and get rich, and promote farmers’ employment and entrepreneurship, increase their ability and income. We must do a good job in the fundamental task of cultivating people by morality, insist on arming young people with the party’s innovative theory, cultivate souls and educate people with red spirit, make good use of Fuxin’s unique red resources, and train young people to become qualified builders and successors of socialism. It is necessary to put the protection of cultural heritage in a prominent position, strengthen the investigation of cultural relics resources and the management of cultural relics resources and assets, and promote the protection of Fuxin cultural relics at a high level.

The meeting also studied other matters.