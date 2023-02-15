The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting

Listen to and comment on the county (city, district) Party committee secretaries and municipal directly

The party organization secretary of the relevant unit grasps the grassroots party building work report

Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, Yi Zhongqiang attended

Jiangmen Daily News (correspondent/Jiang Zuxuan) On February 14, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to listen to the county (city, district) party committee secretaries and the party organization secretaries of relevant units directly under the municipal government to report on the grassroots party building work and make comments. Municipal party building work leading group meeting, municipal party building leading grassroots governance leading group meeting. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, leader of the Municipal Party Construction Leading Group, and leader of the Municipal Party Construction Leading Grassroots Governance Leading Group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wu Xiaohui, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, Zhang Yuanxing, secretary and chairman of the party group of the CPPCC, and Yi Zhongqiang, deputy secretary and deputy director of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the spirit of the expanded meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee was conveyed. Cai Dewei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary-General, Secretary of the Working Committee of Municipal Organs, Chen Ji, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, Secretary of the Education Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the United Front Work Department, and Secretary of the Taishan Municipal Party Committee Li Huiwen, secretary of the party committees of counties (cities, districts), the secretary of the party committee of municipal government agencies, and the secretary of the party committee of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission conducted work reports on grassroots party building work in sequence, and the two new work committees of the municipal party committee made written reports in the name of the party work committee. The participants commented on the performance of the debriefing. Chen Anming fully affirmed that all counties (cities, districts) and party (work) committees take the main line of welcoming, studying, publicizing and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the three-year action plan for grassroots party building of the provincial party committee, and focus on “improving party building to lead the effectiveness of grassroots governance” “Theme, to promote grass-roots party building work to achieve new results.

Chen Anming emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the general requirements for party building in the new era, and focus on “high-quality party building to promote high-quality “Development” theme, solidly promote the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”, comprehensively improve the political and organizational functions of party organizations at all levels, and promote the overall progress of grassroots party organizations with higher standards and stricter requirements. Strive to build a modern comprehensive practice area that coordinates material civilization and spiritual civilization to provide a strong political guarantee, and make Jiangmen’s new and greater contribution to Guangdong’s new journey to be at the forefront of the country and create new brilliance. First, we must focus on improving political leadership, strictly implement the ten systems and mechanisms of the provincial party committee to resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, strictly control political life within the party, comprehensively improve the mechanism for grass-roots party organizations to play a leading role, and promote the implementation of the party’s overall leadership to the grass-roots level. Second, we must focus on improving ideological leadership, strengthen systematic learning, extensive publicity, and practical training, and persevere in using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense our hearts and souls. The third is to focus on improving implementation, tightening the party’s organizational system, focusing on improving the quality of party building work in government agencies, state-owned enterprises, and public institutions, focusing on rural party building to lead the overall revitalization of the countryside, and promoting party building in new economic organizations, new social organizations, and new employment groups , Further weave closely to build a strong organizational system that runs through and executes effectively. Fourth, we must focus on improving the combat effectiveness of the team, strengthen the cultivation of “head geese” of grassroots party organizations, strengthen the construction of party members, effectively improve the quality of party members’ development, and forge the vanguard team of party members in overseas Chinese hometowns throughout the chain. Fifth, we must focus on improving the organization of the masses, implement the system of party members and cadres contacting and serving the masses, do things for the people in a down-to-earth manner, effectively organize and gather the masses, and follow the party’s mass line in the new era. Sixth, we must focus on improving social appeal, improve the effectiveness of leading grassroots governance, enhance the ability to serve high-quality development, pay close attention to the implementation of major tasks, and lead and ensure high-quality development in an all-round way.

Chen Anming emphasized that the party organizations at all levels in the city should focus on laying the foundation at the grassroots level as a long-term plan and a strategy to consolidate the foundation. The secretaries of party committees (party groups) at all levels must perform the duties of the first responsible person, and plan, deploy, and implement grassroots party building work and central work at the same time. , forming a grassroots party building work pattern of joint management. It is necessary to strengthen classified guidance, strengthen supervision and inspection, and promote the implementation of various tasks of grassroots party building with the spirit of nailing.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, members of the Municipal Party Committee’s Party Construction Work Leading Group and the Municipal Party Committee’s Party Construction Leading Grassroots Governance Leading Group, the heads of the organization departments of counties (cities, districts), and grassroots representatives attended the meeting.