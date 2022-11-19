On November 18, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, listen to the report on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, and analyze and judge the current epidemic prevention and control In view of the current situation, we will study and deploy the key tasks for the next step.

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Yu Xuejun, leader of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and deputy director of the National Health Commission, Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Relevant city leaders who are responsible for the overall planning of the area and the supervision of key districts and counties attended.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is still complicated and severe, and the prevention and control tasks are arduous and arduous. The prevention and control work is at the most strenuous juncture. The whole city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the State Council’s joint defense and joint control mechanism, unswervingly adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “external defense import, internal defense rebound”, firmly Unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the 20 points, unwavering, not out of shape, curb the spread of the spread as soon as possible, and resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic annihilation. To promote prevention and control work in a scientific, precise, solid and effective manner, we must resolutely rectify problems such as “overweighting at every level” and “one size fits all”, and prevent relaxation of prevention and control requirements in the name of optimizing measures. All departments at all levels in the city must earnestly assume the responsibility for prevention and control, and the main responsible comrades must personally grasp and compact the “quartet responsibility”, strictly implement the responsibility system of district supervision, leadership contact and contract responsibility, and strengthen the grassroots prevention and control forces to further Improve the effectiveness of organization and command, so as to be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling the responsibility of guarding the soil. It is necessary to give full play to enthusiasm, initiative and creativity, carry forward the spirit of self-reliance, and do everything possible to solve the difficulties and problems encountered in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to continue to do a good job in the coordinated prevention and control of the central urban area. Adhere to goal-oriented, problem-oriented, and result-oriented, formulate operational maps, clarify timetables, formulate differentiated prevention and control measures, focus on classified policies, highlight key points and overcome difficulties, so that the prevention and control forces can be effectively mobilized and the society can be effectively calmed down. Do our best to promote the containment, decline, and zeroing of the social area as soon as possible. We must continue to do a good job in prevention and control. Highlight the management and control of high-risk areas, strictly implement stay-at-home and door-to-door services, strengthen the management of personnel flow, control risk sources, strictly prevent cross-infection, and resolutely surround Laogan. Non-high-risk areas should reduce the stock as soon as possible, curb the increase, strictly control social spread, prevent risk spillover, and actively create “epidemic-free communities.” It is necessary to continue to do a good job in ensuring public services in an in-depth and meticulous manner. Make every effort to ensure market supply, ensure sufficient supply, and get through the “last mile” of distribution. We will do our best to meet the people’s livelihood needs such as medical treatment, take good care of special groups such as the elderly, widowed and orphaned, children, and seriously ill and disabled people, and ensure the basic life of the poor. Make every effort to ensure the normal production and operation of the supply guarantee enterprises, strengthen the closed-loop management of enterprises, and achieve “two correctness” in epidemic prevention and production. Caring for front-line epidemic prevention personnel and supply guarantee personnel, and strengthening personal protection of key groups. We must do everything possible to make up for the shortcomings of emergency response capabilities. Further accelerate the construction of square cabin hospitals, strengthen standardized management, improve functional facilities, strengthen the medical service team, improve the efficiency of transfers, ensure that all transfers should be made, and all receivables should be collected, so as to achieve fast in and out, and daily settlement. Further strictly regulate the management of centralized isolation places, strengthen isolation resource reserves, and strive to achieve dynamic balance of isolation rooms. Further improve nucleic acid testing capabilities, integrate testing resources in the city, make good use of support forces outside the city, optimize work processes, strengthen on-site organization and management, and improve testing quality and efficiency. Further improve the level of treatment, optimize hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment, mobilize superior medical forces, and treat patients in a timely and effective manner. Further strengthen the guarantee of emergency supplies to ensure that they can be adjusted and supplied at critical times. We must do a good job in guiding public opinion and maintaining social stability. In-depth publicity and reporting of good people and good deeds on the front line of the anti-epidemic, do a good job of psychological counseling and ideological guidance for the masses, strengthen publicity and interpretation of epidemic prevention and control policies and measures, guide the masses to understand, support, and cooperate with prevention and control work, and gather strong positive energy to fight the epidemic. Better respond to and resolve the reasonable demands of the masses, maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with laws and regulations, strengthen epidemic-related safety precautions, and effectively maintain the overall social stability.

The meeting was held in the form of video conference call. Relevant members of the Chongqing Working Group of the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. All districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone are mainly responsible for party and government comrades to participate in the branch meeting.