The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Held an Enlarged Meeting to Convey, Study and Implement the Spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, Contribute Jiangmen’s Forces to Promote Guangdong in the forefront of Chinese-style Modernization, Chen Anming presided over and delivered a speech_Government News_Jiangmen People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On June 25, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and study the city’s implementation opinions. Chen Anming, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the third plenary session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee is a very important meeting held at the critical moment when the whole province deeply studies and implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speech and important instructions. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, made a work report on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Focusing on realizing the mission assigned by the General Secretary, he made a specific deployment of “1310” to “anchor one goal, activate three major driving forces, and strive to achieve ten new breakthroughs”. The firm attitude and solemn announcement of closely following the general secretary and forging ahead on a new journey is a scientific layout that grasps the overall situation, conforms to the law, and is based on reality. It is a construction plan and task book for promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. The general goal of “walking in the forefront” is of great significance to strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. The whole city must study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speeches and instructions to Guangdong, fully implement the deployment requirements of the third plenary session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and deeply understand the general secretary’s entrustment of Guangdong to “walk in the forefront”. The new connotation, new mission, new requirements, new expectations, and new heights of the goal, deeply grasp the mobilization order of “rebuilding a new Guangdong”, carry on the past and forge ahead, work hard, overcome difficulties, and open a new game, in order to promote Guangdong in the Chinese style Take the lead in the modernization drive and contribute to Jiangmen.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, and focus on the implementation of the specific deployment of the Provincial Party Committee’s “1310” to comprehensively promote the high-quality development of various undertakings in Jiangmen and better serve the overall development of the whole province. It is necessary to promote the re-emancipation of the mind, focus on activating the “three major driving forces” of reform, opening up and innovation, and constantly shape Jiangmen’s high-quality development of new kinetic energy and new advantages. We must firmly seize the major strategic opportunities in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, actively expand the depth and breadth of cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao, closely connect the three major platforms of Hengqin, Qianhai, and Nansha, plan and build a major national development platform at a high level, and strive to create a domestic and international double platform. Cycle through important junctions. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, do a good job in the construction of major industrial platforms such as Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial agglomeration area, and Jiangmen’s main platform for the orderly transfer of industries, so that traditional industries, emerging industries, and future industries are developed simultaneously, and intelligent, Go green and integrate together, focus on projects, build platforms, and optimize the environment, and act as the main battlefield for the new round of high-quality development of the province’s manufacturing industry. It is necessary to strengthen the support of talents in science and technology education, lay out innovation chains and talent chains around the industrial chain, build a national innovative city, build a strategic fulcrum city for national important talents that gather overseas Chinese for innovation and entrepreneurship, and vigorously promote the upgrading of the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and ten thousand villages”, comprehensively promote strong counties and promote towns and villages, adapt measures to local conditions, provide classified guidance, and solidly promote the provincial special reform pilot work for the development of new rural collective economy, and create a comprehensive pilot area for regional balanced development . We must play the “ocean brand” well, vigorously promote the layout of the entire industrial chain of “seedling cultivation + deep-sea aquaculture + deep processing + equipment manufacturing + financial leasing + offshore wind power”, make the marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry bigger and stronger, and build Jiangmen’s high-quality Develop the “blue engine”. It is necessary to further promote the ecological construction of a green and beautiful Jiangmen, comprehensively strengthen the protection of forestry resources such as wetlands, mangroves, and ancient and famous trees, and form a new forestry economic system of “seedling base + forestry equipment manufacturing + garden design”. The effective conversion channel of Mt. It is necessary to promote the prosperity and development of the culture of the hometown of overseas Chinese, build new cultural and tourism landmarks such as the Museum of Overseas Chinese in the Overseas Chinese Capital of China, the Chikan Overseas Chinese Ancient Town, and the hometown of Qichao, and build a city with a higher level of culture in an all-round way. It is necessary to do a good job in people’s livelihood and social undertakings with heart and soul, and solidly promote ten people’s livelihood practical matters and “micro practical matters” of people’s livelihood, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit the people more and more equitably. It is necessary to continue to deepen party building to lead grassroots governance, and strive to build a higher level of rule of law and peace in Jiangmen. It is necessary to unswervingly strengthen the party’s overall leadership and party building, plan the theme education preparation work in advance, and provide a strong political guarantee for Jiangmen’s modernization drive.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, carefully deploy and advance, quickly set off an upsurge of learning, publicity and implementation, and solidly promote the spirit of the important instructions of the General Secretary’s important speech and the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session to take root and blossom in Jiangmen. It is necessary to concentrate on implementation, check one by one against the goals and tasks at the beginning of the year, check for deficiencies and make up for omissions, and do our best to do a good job in the second half of the year. Leading cadres at all levels should be good construction captains, carry out in-depth investigations and studies, and find breakthroughs in the specific deployment of the provincial party committee’s “1310”, and promote the deployment of the provincial party committee’s plenary session to be effective through project-based, list-based, and specific implementation.

