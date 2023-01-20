The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an (expanded) meeting, insisted on carrying out the patriotic health campaign, and made every effort to do a good job in safety production

Date: 2023-01-20

Source: Fuxin News Network

On January 19, the (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee was held in the Municipal Party Committee Conference Center. Hu Tao, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The participating leaders expressed their opinions and suggestions.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the patriotic health campaign, the spirit of the (enlarged) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the special study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee, and studied the city’s implementation opinions. The meeting conveyed the spirit of the provincial safety production work video conference, listened to the report on the safety production work of our city, and studied and deployed the work of safety production in our city.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and understand the profound connotation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, adhere to the people’s health as the center, adhere to prevention as the priority, carry out more targeted patriotic health campaigns, and promote the high-quality development of health care. It is necessary to effectively improve the level of health work, continue to do a good job in urban and rural environmental sanitation management, health education and promotion, sanitation creation, and civilization creation, and continuously improve the level of comprehensive management of environmental sanitation and the level of urban and rural civilized health literacy. It is necessary to build a solid social defense line for epidemic response and medical treatment, sum up experience and practices in epidemic prevention and control work, actively advocate a civilized and healthy lifestyle, guide the masses to participate in patriotic health campaigns, and be the first person responsible for their own health.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to establish rules, establish a good system, cultivate self-consciousness, conscientiously implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and convey the voice of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to in-depth study and understand the spirit of the New Year’s greetings, further strengthen the confidence and determination of Fuxin’s transformation and revitalization, and achieve new breakthroughs in transformation and revitalization with a new atmosphere, new responsibilities and new actions. It is necessary to in-depth study and understanding, comprehensive benchmarking and tables, special research and deployment, careful organization and arrangement, strengthen supervision and guidance, hold a high-standard democratic life meeting for the standing committee of the municipal party committee and the democratic life meeting of the leading groups at all levels in the city, and ensure high-quality, good Effect, new atmosphere. Departments at all levels in the city must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and combine it with the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on comprehensively and strictly governing the party. The sense of political responsibility is constantly promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position, learn lessons deeply, coordinate development and safety, take into account the current and long-term, and make every effort to do a good job in safety production with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate safety responsibilities, and tighten the responsibility chain of territorial management, departmental supervision, and corporate entities. It is necessary to strengthen special rectification in key industries, unremittingly implement the fifteen hard measures and provincial and municipal implementation measures, and carry out investigations of hidden dangers of safety production risks based on various fields of production and life. Efforts should be made to improve capacity building, optimize the emergency rescue system, pre-plan system and resource preset system, build an emergency command center, build a safety production database, consolidate the basic foundation of safety production, and continuously improve the safety level. It is necessary to highlight the safety and prevention work during the Spring Festival, strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty system for leading shifts and important positions, strictly enforce the information reporting system, ensure smooth communication and information channels, and ensure the overall stability of the city.

The meeting also studied other matters.