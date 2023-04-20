The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Holds a Meeting to Conscientiously Study and Implement the Spirit of the General Secretary’s Important Speech to Promote the Party Central Committee’s Decision-Making and Deployment to Be Effective in Jiangmen

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) A few days ago, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting, and at the same time set up a meeting of the headquarters of the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages” in the city, earnestly studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The spirit of important speeches at the Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee, the fourth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, and the Central Theme Education Work Conference, to study and implement the “Overall National Security Concept Study Outline”, and to convey and study the education, rectification, mobilization and deployment of the national and provincial discipline inspection and supervision cadres The spirit of the meeting, implement the spirit of relevant provincial meetings, review the “Jiangmen CPPCC 2023 Consultation Plan” and “The Action Plan of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on Comprehensively Promoting the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousand Towns, and Thousands of Villages” to Promote the Coordinated Development of Urban and Rural Regions.” Municipal party secretary Chen Anming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of carrying out thematic education, further enhance the political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and take the development of thematic education as a major political task. With a high degree of political identity, Ideological identification, theoretical identification, emotional identification, loyal support of “two establishments” and resolutely achieving “two maintenances”. It is necessary to firmly grasp the general requirements and fundamental tasks of theme education, effectively use the party’s innovative theory to unify thinking, will, and action, and promote Jiangmen’s theme education with high quality. It is necessary to conscientiously do a good job in the organization and implementation of thematic education, highlight theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, review and rectify, and promote the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee to be effective in Jiangmen.

The meeting pointed out that the overall national security concept is rich in connotation, profound in thought, rigorous in logic, and complete in system. An important part is the fundamental compliance and action guide for national security work in the new era. We must firmly establish the concept of general security, coordinate development and security, strengthen national security education and training for the whole people, learn and use the “Overall National Security Concept Study Outline”, enhance the national security awareness of the whole people, and effectively prevent and defuse major risks.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the decision-making arrangements of the General Secretary, the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and carry out in-depth education and rectification of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team. We must focus on the goals and tasks of building political loyalty, eliminating black sheep, improving the strict management system, and enhancing fighting skills, closely follow the three major links of learning and education, inspection and rectification, and consolidation and improvement, and advance strictly and practically, strengthen overall planning, and tighten responsibility. With a thorough self-revolutionary spirit, the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team will be built well and strengthened, so as to more effectively guarantee the high-quality development of Jiangmen.