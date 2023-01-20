Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Lin Lijun, Correspondent/Ou Zhihong) On January 19, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a meeting of cadres to convey the spirit of learning from the two sessions of the province and plan and deploy work for the new year. Yi Zhongqiang, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. City leaders Zhong Jun, Feng Lijian, Wu Guojie, Zhen Renwang, and Chen Xia attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implement the speech made by Comrade Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, at the Provincial Two Sessions and the spirit of the Provincial Two Sessions. We must unswervingly adhere to the party’s overall leadership over the work of the National People’s Congress, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party in detail in our work. It is necessary to combine the spirit of the provincial two sessions, earnestly study and plan various tasks this year, and effectively transform the results of the meeting into practical actions to promote the high-quality development of the work of the city’s people’s congresses.

The meeting requested that we should closely focus on the “1+6+3” work deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, compare the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, carefully formulate the main points of work of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress in 2023, and implement in detail the legislation, supervision, and discussion of major issues of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress in 2023. Matters and other work plans. It is necessary to give full play to the leading role of the National People’s Congress, based on the “small incision”, do enough “small quickness”, and strengthen legislation in key areas. It is necessary to focus on the “six major projects” of the municipal party committee, strengthen the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, and realize “one supervision with multiple effects”. It is necessary to comprehensively deepen the voting system of representatives of people’s livelihood practical projects and the work of “representatives, government offices, and people’s congresses” and people’s livelihood “micro practical affairs”, and continue to work hard on the “selection” and “supervision” of projects.

The meeting emphasized that we must continue to enrich the “Jiangmen practice” of the whole process of people’s democracy, adhere to the three-level linkage of cities, counties and towns, continue to improve the platform and carrier of democratic public opinion expression, and create more fresh carriers and resounding brands that practice the whole process of people’s democracy. It is necessary to explore and carry out the “seven advances” activities of the people’s democratic concept in the whole process, and promote the people’s democratic concept in the whole process to take root in the hearts of the people. It is necessary to continue to build high-standard and high-quality grassroots legislative contact points for the “Guozihao” in Jianghai District, and strive to allow more grassroots voices to reach the national legislature.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the newly revised rules of procedure of the Municipal People’s Congress, further refine and optimize the existing rules and regulations and work procedures, improve the ability of the deputies to perform their duties, strengthen the construction of the cadre team of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress, and promote the continuous construction of the “four organs” Achieve new results.