The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a symposium on the handling of key supervision suggestions

Release time: 09:56, June 30, 2023 Source: Hebi Daily Views:

On June 27, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a symposium on the handling of key supervision and proposals. The Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Shi Quanxin, the Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Fang Zaimin, relevant representatives of the National People’s Congress, and comrades in charge of relevant departments directly under the Municipal People’s Congress participated.

The meeting listened to the progress of key supervision suggestions such as “Suggestions on Improving the Supporting Facilities of Hebi Science and Technology Innovation City”, “Suggestions on Accelerating the Development of Hebi Biological Industry”, “Suggestions on Promoting the Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Helping Hebi City to Create a National Innovation-Driven Demonstration Zone” , It is suggested that the representative, the undertaking unit, and the supervising unit conduct in-depth exchanges and discussions on the proposed handling work. Shi Xinxin fully affirmed the handling of the proposal, and believed that the representatives performed their duties in a responsible manner and put forward suggestions of high quality, which were in line with laws and regulations, the overall situation of development and the expectations of the people; relevant government departments attached great importance to the handling of the proposal, carried out thorough research, and effectively implemented it ; The relevant supervisory, leading, and promoting departments are responsible, actively guiding, and coordinating to promote the orderly implementation of the proposal handling work, and have achieved positive results.

In terms of further promoting the implementation of the representatives’ suggestions, Shi Xinxin emphasized that it is necessary to handle the suggestions with responsibility, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to do a good job in handling the representatives’ suggestions, refine the division of responsibilities, fully support and cooperate, and form a joint force to further improve the suggestions Handle quality. It is necessary to grasp suggestions for handling with innovation, carry out in-depth investigation and research, constantly explore new ideas and new models of “research-style handling” and “experiential handling”, and promptly report the progress of handling to representatives, so as to achieve “open-door handling” and “coordinated handling”, and always Communication and consultation will be run through the whole process of handling work to further improve the effectiveness of proposal handling. It is necessary to grasp the suggestions and handle them with problems, take the suggestions and handling as an important starting point to promote the transformation of work style and the improvement of work level, improve the working mechanism, refine the handling process, realize the double improvement of the completion rate of suggestions and the satisfaction rate, and focus on solving the problems of the people. to further enhance the people’s sense of happiness and gain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

