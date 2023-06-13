The Standing Committee of the Nanping Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from Governor Zhao Long’s speech during his investigation in Nanping City- Nanping News- Southeast.com

On the 12th, Yuan Chaohong, secretary of the Nanping Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, conveying the spirit of learning from Governor Zhao Long’s speech during the investigation of Nanping City, and studying and implementing measures.

The meeting called for maintaining strategic focus, adhering to the direction of green development, continuing to work hard on green protection, green expansion, and green transformation, further tightening and compacting the responsibilities of the forest chief system and the river and lake chief system, and insisting on the integrated protection of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes and grass and systematic governance, accelerate the promotion of land greening pilot demonstrations, the protection of biodiversity in mountains and hills in northwestern Fujian and other projects, vigorously promote the practice of “forest ecological bank”, encourage and support enterprises to increase investment in technological transformation, and accelerate the promotion of greening and greening of existing enterprises in Nanping City. Digital transformation to achieve high-quality development while protecting green water and green mountains. To give full play to resource advantages, vigorously develop the green economy, focus on the transformation of resource advantages, continue to optimize and strengthen the “five ones” and other ecologically advantageous industries, strengthen the industrial chain thinking, make every effort to innovate investment methods, and create a better product display and exhibition platform. Continue to optimize the business environment and accelerate the construction of a modern green industrial system with Nanping characteristics. It is necessary to adhere to integrity and innovation, strengthen cultural protection and revitalization, dig deep into historical materials, strengthen research and interpretation, tell the story of Nanping culture, promote the integration of culture and tourism, fully promote the creative transformation and innovative development of excellent traditional culture, and inject strong energy into green and high-quality development. cultural dynamics. It is necessary to plan the second batch of themed education in advance, combine the implementation of the “three struggles” action, make good use of Nanping’s red revolutionary history, excellent traditional culture, Liao Junbo’s advanced deeds and other characteristic resources, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to perform their duties in the overall situation of the service center , Take on the role in the first-line attack.(Tang Wenjuan)