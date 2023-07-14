The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region Discusses Implementing Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Congratulatory Letter and Deepening Comprehensive Reform

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting on July 13 to discuss and implement the important speeches and congratulatory letter reply from General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting, presided over by Ma Xingrui, secretary of the party committee of the autonomous region, focused on maintaining national security and deepening the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Jiangsu should be thoroughly implemented in Xinjiang. The meeting called for the benchmarking of advanced practices, taking responsibility, and promoting high-quality development. It was also stressed that the new development concept should be fully implemented, and the potential of Xinjiang’s resources should be tapped to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with Xinjiang characteristics. Scientific and technological innovation was highlighted as a driving force for development, along with the promotion of cultural enrichment and the protection of traditional culture.

The meeting also discussed the comprehensive deepening reform in Xinjiang. The central government’s reform tasks, such as building a new higher-level open economic system, accelerating rural reforms, and improving energy consumption regulations, were highlighted. The reform of the salary distribution system for university teachers and scientific research personnel, as well as the deepening reform of the oil and gas market system and the power system, were also discussed.

In terms of international cooperation, the meeting emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought. It highlighted the need to deepen cooperation with countries along the “Belt and Road” in various fields and to comprehensively improve the level of internal and external opening up. The meeting also stressed the importance of maintaining national security and implementing the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. The improvement of national security education and the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system were key points of discussion.

Lastly, the meeting discussed the comprehensive reform of examination and enrollment in ordinary colleges and universities in the autonomous region. It emphasized the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s expositions on education and the need to continuously improve the education and talent training models to better serve the strategic needs of the nation and the high-quality development needs of Xinjiang.

Overall, the meeting aimed to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and letters, and to promote national security and comprehensive reform in various areas in Xinjiang.

