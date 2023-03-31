News from this website (Liu Xiaodong, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On March 31, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the China Development Forum, and conveying the spirit of learning from the 2023 National Inspection Work Conference and the First Round of the 20th Central Inspection Mobilization and Deployment Meeting The members of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and convey the spirit of the speech of Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, when he inspected our district. Research Deployment and implementation work. Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter sent a strong signal that my country insists on opening up to the outside world and continues to provide new opportunities for the world. We must promote openness and development based on the reality of Inner Mongolia, continuously expand foreign economic and trade cooperation and exchanges, organize various foreign exchange activities “inside and outside”, gather popularity and business, and publicize Inner Mongolia’s good image and advantages, and even more To promote high-quality development.

The meeting emphasized that party committees and disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies at all levels should conscientiously study and understand the spirit of the relevant central meeting, and do a solid job of implementing it. It is necessary to carefully plan the second round of inspections of the 11th Party Committee, pay close attention to the implementation of major tasks and key tasks, organize inspections and inspections, and do a good job in the “second half of the article” of inspections. It is necessary to focus on two major issues to carry out political supervision, further promote the governance of corruption in coal, finance and other fields, use greater efforts to rectify stubborn illnesses, and implement the 8 opinions on tolerance and correction according to people and things. It is necessary to push forward the education and rectification of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team, and do a good job in study and education, inspection and rectification, and consolidation and improvement of all aspects of work in an orderly manner.

The meeting emphasized that we must do our best to carry out the clean-up and search and rescue at the scene of the Azuoqi Xinjing coal mine collapse accident, and further do a good job in dealing with the aftermath. It is necessary to cooperate with the investigation of the cause of the accident and investigate the responsibility according to the law and regulations. It is necessary to carry out in-depth investigations and rectifications of potential safety hazards, strengthen and improve law enforcement inspections, keep an eye on all kinds of hidden dangers and correct them to the end, and severely deal with the “crime plus one” for knowingly committing crimes and repeating admonishment. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the responsibilities of local leaders, departmental supervisory responsibilities, and corporate main responsibilities, and resolutely prevent the absence of responsibilities and “idling”.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Editor: Wen Huijuan