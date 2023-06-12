The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches. Sun Shaocheng presided over-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Liu Xiaodong, Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter)On the morning of June 12, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey and study the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches and the spirit of reply letters and congratulatory letters, and study, deploy and implement the work. Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that the military and local levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when investigating border control and border defense force construction in Inner Mongolia, fully implement the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on national defense and army building, and strengthen military training and preparations in line with missions and tasks. , and strive to promote the joint efforts of the party, the government, the army, the police and the people to strengthen the border defense. All levels should care about and support the construction of the troops, sort out and solve the difficulties and problems faced by the troops stationed in the area in a timely manner, and do their best to support the army, give priority to family members, and provide employment for retired soldiers.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central National Security Committee, shoulder the political responsibility of maintaining national security, and comprehensively do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability. Work to effectively build a security and stability barrier in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland. It is necessary to resolutely maintain ideological security and hold all kinds of positions firmly. We must do our best to ensure safety in production, improve the system and implement responsibilities, and focus on coal mines, chemical plants, and transportation of hazardous chemicals to strengthen the investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards. It is necessary to solidly prevent and defuse social risks, strengthen public policy risk assessment, and implement comprehensive measures to prevent risks in the fields of real estate, finance, and government debt. It is necessary to vigorously promote the agency system of letters and visits to resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level. It is necessary to promote all parties to perform their duties and cooperate closely to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of national security work.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, accurately grasp the goals and tasks of building a strong education country, and focus on running education that satisfies the people. It is necessary to do a good job in ideological and political courses, carry out compulsory ideological and political courses in colleges and universities to build a sense of community of the Chinese nation, and improve the pertinence and attractiveness of ideological and political courses in effective ways. It is necessary to do a solid job in promoting the use of nationally compiled textbooks to ensure that young people of all ethnic groups master and use the national common language. It is necessary to make up for shortcomings and strengths with reform thinking, make good use of the Beijing-Mongolian cooperation mechanism, and improve the level of education at all levels and types. It is necessary to vigorously promote educational equity, and take practical and hard measures to gradually narrow the educational level gap between urban and rural areas, between regions, and between schools. It is necessary to guide all kinds of colleges and universities to put employment orientation in a prominent position, based on the needs of industrial development, optimize professional settings, deepen school-enterprise cooperation, and cultivate more high-quality technical and technical personnel.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, and deeply understand and grasp the spiritual essence and rich connotation of the important speech, especially the “five outstanding characteristics” of Chinese civilization, “the second combination of “The important exposition of this important speech listed learning this important speech as an important content of the theme education, and guided the majority of party members and cadres to learn political loyalty, cultural self-confidence, and mission responsibility. We must work hard to collect and excavate red cultural relics and historical materials, vividly tell the history of the party in Inner Mongolia, and guide cadres and masses of all ethnic groups to feel more sincerely grateful to the party, listen to the party, and follow the party. It is necessary to closely focus on the main line of building a sense of the Chinese nation’s community, do a good job in cultural construction, and build a common spiritual home for all ethnic groups. It is necessary to deeply dig, interpret and publicize the Mongolian horse spirit and the “Three North Spirit”, and encourage the entire region to muster the spirit of entrepreneurship.

The meeting communicated and studied the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Beijing Yuying School, the reply letter to Alifa Qin, a Bangladeshi child, and the spirit of the congratulatory letter to the first summit forum on building a cultural power. The healthy growth of children, the training of foreign students in primary and secondary schools, and the construction of culturally strong districts, etc.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Editor: Jia Xiaoyan