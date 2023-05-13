The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech

On May 12, the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the April 28 meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee, and during his inspection in Xiong’an New District, Hebei , as well as the spirit of the important speech on the occasion of the “May 1st” International Labor Day and the spirit of replying to the students of the Science and Technology College of China Agricultural University, research and deployment implementation work. Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, do everything possible to maintain the good momentum of Inner Mongolia’s economic development, and solidly promote the construction of a modern industrial system and high-quality population development. Efforts should be made to expand domestic demand, attracting both “big” and “small” investment, make great efforts to improve the development level of the logistics industry, continue to optimize new energy development methods, take multiple measures to promote the development of new energy vehicles, and actively promote real estate reforms. Do a good job in the transformation of urban villages and central heating in cities. It is necessary to boost the confidence of enterprises and solve the problem of the government’s arrears of accounts to private enterprises. It is necessary to continuously expand opening up, strengthen the construction of key opening platforms, and actively undertake the transfer of industries in coastal areas. Efforts should be made to prevent and defuse fiscal and financial risks. It is necessary to effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood, and do a solid job in the protection of the ecological environment such as desertification prevention and control. We must persist in transforming traditional industries with high-tech and advanced applicable technologies, vigorously cultivate emerging industries such as modern equipment manufacturing and tourism, and coordinate efforts to optimize population distribution, improve population policies, and improve population quality, so as to better promote high-quality development.

The meeting pointed out that the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Xiong’an New Area has important guiding significance for promoting the modernization of Inner Mongolia. It is necessary to focus on implementing the innovation-driven development strategy, promoting the construction of a modern city, and strengthening the construction of people’s livelihood, etc., focusing on unblocking the “micro-vessels” of traffic, improving the modernization level of urban governance, and making full use of underground space to strengthen policy research and make up for shortcomings. .

The meeting communicated and studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought seminar on strengthening and improving ethnic work, and emphasized that party committees (party groups) at all levels should do a good job in the study and publicity, education and training, and research and interpretation of this important idea, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to deeply Understand and grasp the spiritual essence and rich connotation of the “Twelve Musts”, and improve the ability and level of doing a good job in the party’s national work in the new era.

The meeting reviewed the “Implementation Plan for Six “Doubling Plans” for Beijing-Mongolian Cooperation”, and emphasized the need to actively strengthen communication with relevant parties in Beijing to promote the implementation of cooperation matters. At the same time, we must fully cooperate with the central designated assistance units to do relevant work and actively seek more support and help.

The meeting also studied other matters. (Reporter Liu Xiaodong)

