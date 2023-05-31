The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee—China Education Online

On the afternoon of May 29, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted the fifth collective study on building a strong education country. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, emphasized when presiding over the study that the prosperity of education leads to the prosperity of the country, and the strength of education makes the country strong. Building a strong education country is the strategic guide for comprehensively building a socialist modern power, an important support for achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, an effective way to promote the common prosperity of all people, and a basic project to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization . We must fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the people-centered development of education, actively advance the layout, effectively respond to changing situations, and strive to open up new situations, accelerate the modernization of education, use the power of education to cultivate the foundation of people’s happiness, and use the strength of education to consolidate The foundation of national prosperity and strength provides strong support for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Qiu Yong, secretary of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, explained this issue and put forward work suggestions.

On the evening of the 29th, members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Tsinghua University carefully watched the news broadcast and immediately learned the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. On the morning of the 30th, Tsinghua University held a special meeting of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee in the East Hall of the Gongzi Hall to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Qiu Yong, Secretary of the Party Committee of the school, presided over the meeting.

In his speech, Qiu Yong pointed out that 2023 is the first year to comprehensively implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At this critical node in the new journey, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted the fifth collective study on building a strong education country. General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, comprehensively deploying the construction of a strong education country. Workers are a great encouragement, a great inspiration, a great spur.

Qiu Yong said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that by 2035, China will be built into an educational powerhouse. It is only 12 years away from now, and there is a long way to go. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must comprehensively grasp the strategic significance of building a strong country through education for building a socialist modern power in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and deeply understand that the “two establishments” are the educational front The fundamental guarantee for united struggle and forge ahead to promote the construction of a strong education country, thoroughly implement the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee’s education, science and technology, and talents for overall planning and integrated advancement, fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the people-centered development of education, and firmly “China‘s education It is the self-confidence that can cultivate masters, and unite and strive for the early realization of the goal of strengthening the country through education.

Qiu Yong emphasized that we must thoroughly implement the fundamental task of cultivating people through morality, build souls and educate people with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to “red and professional, and develop in an all-round way”, and make red a bright background for cultivating people through morality Continuously cultivate a large number of socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. Promote the high-quality development of world-class universities with Chinese characteristics, comprehensively improve the quality of independent training of talents, and strive to solve the “stuck neck” problem in the education field of insufficient training of high-level top-notch innovative talents. Taking discipline construction as the foundation of development, shouldering the important task of being the main force of basic research and the source of major scientific and technological breakthroughs, and continuously producing high-level innovative achievements that are “closely linked to the needs of national development”. Accelerate the construction of a philosophy and social science discipline system, an academic system, and a discourse system with Chinese characteristics. Deeply participate in the implementation of major national strategies, actively serve the major strategic needs of the country, and achieve new heights in the construction of first-class universities in the process of serving the country. Improve the global competence of teachers and students, do a good job in the work of “bringing in” and “going out”, and contribute to the construction of an important education center in the world. Resolutely get rid of the “five onlys” and promote the reform of educational evaluation. In-depth implementation of the core strategy of strengthening the school with talents, and building the Chinese university campus into a place where talents from all over the world yearn for and feel at ease. Vigorously promote digital education, make full use of the leading advantages of online education obtained in the fight against the epidemic and the new understanding and new concepts of education formed, and promote the construction of a learning society and a learning country where all people learn for life. Adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over the school. The school party committee earnestly fulfills the duties of setting the direction, managing the overall situation, making decisions, grasping the team, leading the team, and ensuring implementation. Give full play to the leading and guarantee role of comprehensive and strict party governance, improve the system of comprehensive and strict party governance, keep the campus clean and upright, and make the cause of building a world-class university with Chinese characteristics flourish forever.

At the meeting, President Wang Xiqin and other members of the school’s leadership team exchanged and shared their feelings and experiences based on the content of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Everyone agreed that the next step is to closely combine the in-depth study of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Deployment, continue to open up new prospects for the high-quality development of world-class universities with Chinese characteristics, and make a well-deserved contribution to the historical process of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.