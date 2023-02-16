Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 16. The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on February 16 to hear a report on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting pointed out that over the past three years, my country’s anti-epidemic journey has been extremely extraordinary. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core always adheres to the supremacy of the people and life, unites and leads the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to fight the epidemic together, and optimizes and adjusts prevention and control policies and measures according to the times and situations with a strong historical responsibility and strong strategic determination , effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, successfully avoiding the widespread prevalence of virus strains with strong pathogenicity and high lethality, effectively protecting the lives and health of the people, and contributing to winning the battle against epidemic prevention and control Gained valuable time. Since November 2022, we have continuously optimized and adjusted our prevention and control measures around “protecting health and preventing severe illness”. In a relatively short period of time, we have achieved a smooth transition in epidemic prevention and control. More than 200 million people have been diagnosed and treated, and nearly 800,000 critically ill patients have been effectively treated. , the death rate from the new crown has remained at the lowest level in the world, and a major decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control has been achieved, creating a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic. Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. The measures are powerful, the masses recognize them, and the results are huge.

The meeting emphasized that the current national epidemic prevention and control situation is generally good, and has steadily entered the normalized prevention and control stage of “Class B and B Control”. However, the global epidemic is still prevalent and the virus is still mutating. All regions and departments should, with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, thoroughly summarize the experience and practices of more than three years, especially in the recent period, improve relevant mechanisms and measures, and pay close attention to the work of epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, so as to build a strong health Service system, resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements.

The meeting requested that we conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, keep an eye on key links, manage and control risk personnel, and advance and implement on the basis of existing work. It is necessary to strengthen the capacity building of epidemic monitoring and normalized early warning, improve the epidemic monitoring system and information reporting system, make timely and accurate early warnings and take necessary emergency prevention and control measures. It is necessary to scientifically plan the next stage of vaccination work based on virus mutation and vaccine protection, so as to promote the continuous increase of the vaccination rate of the elderly. It is necessary to do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical and stratified medical and health system, continue to optimize the distribution of resources, and build a three-level medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body. It is necessary to strengthen the production and supply of medical materials, improve the reserve system and catalogue, consolidate and improve the personnel and material allocation mechanism, and effectively solve the shortcomings of grassroots front-line capabilities, drugs, and equipment. It is necessary to coordinate the advancement of scientific and technological research in the field of health and health, and gather forces from all parties to improve the level of life and health science and technology. We must cherish the important achievements of the fight against the epidemic, tell the story of China‘s fight against the epidemic well, inspire the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their confidence in victory, and overcome obstacles and advance courageously in the new era and new journey.

The meeting also studied other matters.