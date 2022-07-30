On July 29, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar on “Study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. Study our province’s implementation opinions. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech scientifically analyzes the current international and domestic situation, profoundly expounds on the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era 10 years, and profoundly explains the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Profoundly expounding the major policies and action plans for the development of the Party and the country in the coming period, greatly encouraging and mobilizing the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee to work hard, move forward courageously, work in unity, and work hard to write a comprehensive construction A new chapter for a modern socialist country. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, grand vision, rich in connotation, and profound in thought. The whole article shines with the brilliance of Marxist thought. It has a strong political, theoretical and instructive nature. The important political, ideological, and theoretical foundations are very important for us to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, to further enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. meaning. We must conscientiously study and understand, conscientiously unify our thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, continuously improve our political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, and do a good job in Guangdong Reform, develop and stabilize various work, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the rich connotation, spiritual essence and practical requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and earnestly implement the decisions and arrangements of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee. First, we must deeply understand the general secretary’s scientific judgment on the international and domestic trends, further enhance the sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, strengthen the will to fight, enhance the ability to fight, and respond to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and open new situations with correct strategies and strategies. Do well in Guangdong. Second, we must deeply understand the extraordinary and extraordinary history of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years. The significance of the milestone, a profound understanding of the achievement of great changes lies in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party at the helm, and it lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and further firmly follows the General Secretary, Confidence and determination to forge ahead in a new journey. Third, we must deeply understand the important exposition of the general secretary that the scientific and theoretical guidance of Marxism is our party’s distinctive political character and strong political advantages, and more firmly and consciously use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work. Fourth, we must deeply comprehend the important exposition of the General Secretary on insisting on promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, seize the critical period of the beginning of the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country in the next five years, do a solid job in Guangdong, and strive to walk in the new journey. In the forefront of the country, to create new brilliance. Fifth, we must deeply understand the important exposition of the general secretary on strengthening party building, and always keep in mind that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the way, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the way. Forged stronger. Sixth, we must deeply understand the important exposition of the general secretary that the whole party should adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, firmly implement the people-centered development idea, make great efforts to solve the problems of the people’s hardships and worries, and always breathe with the people , common destiny, heart to heart.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to translate the learning results into practical actions to do a good job in Guangdong, implement the important requirements of “prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure safety in development”, maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, and maintain a stable and healthy economic environment. A clean political environment. First, we must pay close attention to all work of epidemic prevention and control, achieve early detection and rapid disposal of local epidemics, and continuously improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, so as to minimize the impact on economic and social development and the production and life of the masses. Second, we must adhere to the principle of stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, make every effort to do a good job in the economic work in the third quarter, insist that supply and demand work together, and focus on investment, consumption and export together, implement the national and provincial rescue policies to help enterprises, and keep the economy operating within a reasonable range. . Third, we must do a solid job of preventing risks, ensuring safety, and protecting stability, continue to carry out special campaigns to maintain political security, strengthen the management of ideological positions, in-depth investigation and resolution of conflicts and disputes in various fields, and do not relax our efforts to ensure production safety, disaster prevention and mitigation. work, and resolutely safeguard political security and overall social security and stability.

The meeting emphasized that all units at all levels in the province should study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as an important political task, and combine it with the study and implementation of the General Secretary’s series of important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong. Provincial leading comrades must learn one step first and learn one level deeper, and drive the whole province to lead the study and implementation work in depth. We must do a good job in learning and training, and deepen the understanding of party members and cadres on the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech. It is necessary to do a good job in publicity and interpretation, further invigorate the spirit, gather strength, and promote the implementation of the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech.