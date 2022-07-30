Hubei Daily News (Reporters Huang Junhua, Wang Xin) On July 29, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the principle of “learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“. “The spirit of the important speech in the special seminar, study and deploy the implementation measures of our province. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, profoundly expounded on the work of the past five years and the great changes in the new era 10 years, and profoundly explained the new era. The major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics have profoundly clarified the major policies and action plans for the development of the Party and the country in the future, and have laid an important political, ideological, and theoretical basis. It is necessary to study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as an important political task, continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and meet the party’s second goal with practical actions. Ten victories held.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. “Two Establishments” is the most important political achievement since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must deeply realize that the past five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary, and that the great changes of the past 10 years in the new era have great significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation. milestone. The reason why the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes lies in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party leading the way, and it is fundamentally due to the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The people of Hubei have a deep feeling for the extraordinary achievements of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years. General Secretary Xi Jinping personally directed and deployed, and led us to win the battle to prevent and control the epidemic in Wuhan and Hubei. General Secretary Xi Jinping personally Proposed and personally promoted the introduction of a package of policies to support Hubei, which led us to achieve post-pandemic recovery. We must further strengthen the “Four Consciousness”, strengthen the “Four Self-confidence”, achieve “Two Maintenance”, always be loyal to the core, support the core, maintain the core, follow the core closely, and always be the leader of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Firm believers and faithful practitioners have always maintained a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and action.

The meeting called for conscientiously doing a good job in the current work, and creating a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national peace and security, and a clean political environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. First, we must deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. Combining in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, planning, deploying, studying and propagating the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his inspection of Hubei. The results have been transformed into vivid practices that promote high-quality development and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Second, we must speed up the construction of a national pilot area for building a new development pattern. Firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, coordinate development and security, coordinate urban and rural areas and resources and environment, coordinate both domestic and international resources, and focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom plate, and promoting advantages. Efforts will be made to promote the simultaneous development of the four modernizations on the basis of comprehensive river basin management, and actively explore effective paths to realize Chinese-style modernization. The third is to fully implement the requirements of the CPC Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, and the epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development must be efficiently coordinated. Adhere to external defense against imports, internal defense against rebound, adhere to dynamic clearing, and do a good job of normalized epidemic prevention and control without slack. We will implement the Party Central Committee’s decision and deployment on economic work in the second half of the year, adhere to the general work principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, consolidate the trend of economic recovery, and strive to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range, and strive to achieve the best results. We will clarify and maintain the bottom line of safety through comprehensive river basin management, comprehensively improve food security, energy and resource security capabilities, focus on preventing and resolving various risks, and make overall plans for work safety, flood control and drought relief, and social stability.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to deeply realize that epidemic prevention and control is the basis and premise of doing a good job in various tasks, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, and relaxed mentality, and pay close attention to various epidemic prevention and control work. It is necessary to deeply inspect and find out the problems existing in epidemic prevention and control from the aspects of work and mechanism, pay close attention to the shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, strengthen the construction of grass-roots infrastructure, and constantly improve the normalization of “active prevention, early detection, and fast disposal” The epidemic prevention and control mechanism promotes the combination of mass prevention, mass control and professional prevention and control, and the combination of air defense, material defense and technical defense, and weaves a strong epidemic prevention and control network, and resolutely defends the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic.