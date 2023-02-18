The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

Huasheng Online, February 17th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing) On the afternoon of the 17th, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and conveyed the learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on February 16. The spirit of the important speech at the meeting, listen to the report on the implementation of the recommendations in our province; convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important reply and congratulatory letter; convey the spirit of learning from the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Office of the Leading Group for the Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and listen to the implementation of the recommendations in our province report.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, earnestly implement the requirements of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and maintain a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured. The normalized prevention and control work in the stage of “Class B and B management” will resolutely consolidate the hard-won major achievements. It is necessary to focus on the current key points of epidemic prevention and control, consolidate the “quartet responsibility” at all levels, constantly improve the normal long-term mechanisms such as analysis and judgment, information reporting, monitoring and early warning, etc., do a good job in the management and control of key personnel, key institutions, and key places, and replenish medical supplies Short boards and weaknesses such as production guarantees and reserves. It is necessary to build a strong health service system, do a good job in the construction of a normalized hierarchical and stratified medical and health system, improve the three-level medical and health service network with public medical institutions as the main body, and promote the construction of a healthy Hunan to achieve new results. It is necessary to tell the story of Hunan’s anti-epidemic well, inspire the people of the whole province to strengthen their confidence in victory, and overcome obstacles and advance courageously in the new era and new journey.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important reply letter to the members of the 19th batch of Chinese medical teams assisting the Central African Republic, carefully organize, train, and dispatch the foreign aid medical teams, and promote the spirit of not being afraid of hardships and willing to contribute The spirit of the Chinese foreign aid medical team, of saving lives, healing the wounded, and boundless love, helps recipient countries and regions build medical treatment and disease prevention and control systems, benefits local people with benevolence and benevolence, and contributes to the implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the building of a community of human health and health More Hunan power.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important congratulatory letter to the “China + Five Central Asian Countries” Industry and Investment Cooperation Forum, actively serve the country’s overall diplomacy, deeply integrate into the “Belt and Road” construction, and build Hunan Free Trade with high standards The pilot zone will speed up the improvement of the international logistics system focusing on air cargo, China-Europe trains, river-sea routes, and rail-sea combined transport, actively explore emerging markets in countries and regions such as Central Asia and Europe, and promote more Hunan enterprises to go global. Make great efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital, and strive to create a new situation in the reform and opening up highlands in inland areas.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, keep in mind the earnest entrustment of “protecting a river and clear water”, grasp the strategic orientation of “jointly grasping great protection and not engaging in large-scale development”, and fully implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in the rectification of outstanding problems, strictly implement the “same responsibility of the party and government” and “two responsibilities for one post” in environmental protection, refine the rectification plan, compact the rectification responsibilities, strengthen the list management, and promote similar problems and their relevance and derivatives by analogy. Problem rectification, to ensure that the rectification is firm and thorough, without leaving any dead ends, and can stand the test of history. It is necessary to systematically promote ecological restoration, strengthen the integrated protection of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand and the joint governance of the “one river, one lake, four waters” system, strictly implement the “ten-year fishing ban” of the Yangtze River, and support the effective and orderly development of democratic supervision of the ecological environment protection of the Yangtze River , coordinately promote the battle of pollution prevention and control, the “manganese triangle” mining pollution control and the total phosphorus pollution control of Dongting Lake, and build a solid ecological barrier for the high-quality development of the province. It is necessary to comprehensively promote green development, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three high and four new”, coordinately promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, and growth, vigorously promote the construction of a green development demonstration zone in the Yueyang Yangtze River Economic Belt, and promote industrial structure, energy Adjustment and optimization of structure, transportation structure, etc., to speed up the construction of beautiful Hunan.

The meeting also studied other matters.