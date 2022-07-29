The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

On the afternoon of July 29, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, conveying the principle of “learning” from the main leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels.The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speechto welcome the spirit of the special seminar of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China; to convey and study the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on July 28; to listen to the report on the province’s political and legal work.

The meeting pointed out that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar on “studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcoming the Party’s 20th National Congress” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels is to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and ensure that the Party and the The political declaration that the national cause has always been victorious in the right direction is a political mobilization and action guide for unifying thoughts, building consensus, and uniting and motivating the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to strive for the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the great significance, rich connotation and spiritual essence of the spirit of the important speech, and through solid study, publicity and implementation, to further lead the whole province to loyally support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenances”, and always in the Ideologically, politically and action-wise, it is highly consistent with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is necessary to do a good job in meeting the work of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the most direct and effective test for learning and implementing the spirit of the important speech. The 20 major victories held to create a strong atmosphere. Guided by the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must maintain strategic focus, strengthen historical initiative, carry forward the spirit of struggle, mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and concentrate on running Hunan’s own It will make Hunan’s due contribution to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on July 28, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully implement the requirements that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe, and effectively unify thoughts and actions to The central government’s analysis and judgment of the economic situation and the decision-making and deployment of economic work come up, comprehensively benchmark against the table, and implement it item by item. It is necessary to strengthen economic analysis and scheduling, focus on stabilizing primary, secondary, and tertiary industries, push forward key reforms steadily, strive to achieve the expected goals of economic and social development throughout the year, and demonstrate Hunan’s greater responsibility in serving the overall situation of the country. It is necessary to maintain the bottom line of safety in all aspects, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and focus on food security, energy security, stable price and supply, safe production, and petitioning to maintain stability. It is necessary to actively adapt to the new requirements of the new era, grasp the work rules of the new era, strengthen political construction, strengthen theoretical arming, improve professional skills, and fully promote the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment and the provincial party committee’s work requirements. It is necessary to firmly shoulder the political responsibility of managing the party and governing the party, strictly control the team and lead the team, improve the ability and level of promoting the “three non-corruption” as a whole, and better play the role of the sword of inspection.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, comprehensively strengthen the political construction of the Party in the political and legal organs, and ensure that the “knife handle” is always firmly in the hands of the Party and the people. It is necessary to promote the high-quality development of political and legal work in the new era, promote the system integration, coordination and efficiency, and in-depth advancement of political and legal reforms, and continuously improve the quality, efficiency and credibility of law enforcement and justice, so as to better serve the overall work of building a new socialist modernization in Hunan. It is necessary to promote comprehensive and strict management of the party and the police, consolidate the results of education and rectification of the political and legal teams, increase the care and care of the political and legal teams, and forge a loyal, clean and responsible new era of political and legal iron army. It is necessary to do a good job in maintaining stability and security, strengthen the overall prevention and control of stability-related risks, and carry out the fight against gangsters and evils on a regular basis, so as to create a safe and stable environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting also studied other matters.