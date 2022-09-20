The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

On the evening of the 20th, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and reviewed the “Hunan Province in-depth investigation of potential risks and hidden dangers in key industries and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents.” Program”.

The meeting emphasized that the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping are very timely and sobering, fully embodying the great importance attached by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core to work safety, and fully demonstrating the ruling sentiment of people first and life first, and for more Well-planned development and safety have pointed out the direction, and it has once again sounded the alarm for us. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, earnestly use the spirit of General Secretary’s important instructions as a spur, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development work, coordinate development and safety, and strive to create a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China .

The meeting emphasized that production safety is related to the well-being of the people, economic development and overall social stability, and cannot be relaxed for a moment. All departments at all levels in the province must grasp the safety production with a high sense of political responsibility, tighten the string of safety production at all times, deeply learn the lessons of various accidents, resolutely overcome the fear of hardship, fluke mentality, and paralyzing thinking, and focus on “risk prevention, With the main line of ensuring safety and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the sense of responsibility of “being uneasy at all times” and the conscious action of “opening your eyes wide”, we will do a good job of safety production and resolutely safeguard the lives and property of the people. Safety.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to pay close attention to key areas to carry out in-depth investigation and rectification of safety production, always maintain vigilance like walking on thin ice, and comprehensively find out and grasp all kinds of hidden safety risks, focusing on coal and non-coal mines, transportation, construction, fire protection, fireworks, firecrackers, etc. Precise efforts in key areas such as forest fire prevention, highlight the investigation of potential safety risks such as highway and waterway passenger transport, building power supply and distribution lines, production and operation of hazardous chemicals, etc. Promote special actions such as “fighting illegal and illegal” and special rectification of self-built housing safety, focusing on rectification and rectification, implementing list management of problems identified, reconciling accounts and canceling accounts one by one, to ensure that no risk or hidden danger is overlooked. , Do not miss a blind spot. It is necessary to draw inferences from other facts, continuously improve emergency response capabilities, strictly implement the system for leading cadres to take the lead on duty, strengthen emergency duty, comprehensively unblock information reporting channels, and prepare emergency response plans, rescue forces, and material reserves.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to compact and compact the responsibility for safe production layer by layer, in accordance with the requirements of “the party and the government have the same responsibility, one post and two responsibilities, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty”, and insist that “the management of the industry must manage the safety, the management of the business must manage the safety, Management of production and operation must manage safety” and “who is in charge is responsible”, strictly implement the leadership responsibility of the party committee and government, territorial management responsibility, departmental supervision responsibility, and corporate main responsibility, increase safety publicity and warning education, and form a “safe production The strong atmosphere of “everyone is responsible” ensures that the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee are implemented and effective.