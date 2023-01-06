The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

Hunan Daily, January 6th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing) On the morning of the 6th, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to convey the spirit of the National Propaganda Ministers Conference and listen to the report on the implementation of the recommendations in our province; Review the “Government Work Report”, review in writing the “Report on the Implementation of Hunan Province’s 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 Draft Plan”; review the “Notice on the 2022 Safety Production and Fire Protection Work Assessment Results”.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on propaganda and ideology work and the spirit of the National Propaganda Ministers Conference, adhere to the correct political direction, deeply understand the historic achievements made in the ten years of propaganda and ideology work in the new era, and deeply understand the “two established The decisive significance of “, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, further strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two safeguards”. We must accurately grasp the situation and tasks, closely follow the main line of studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the mission and task of “raising the banner, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new people, invigorating culture, and developing the image”, strengthen positive publicity and public opinion guidance, implement In the new era, the Huxiang literature and art boutique creation project will prosper and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries, strengthen ideological and political education in colleges and universities, and solidly promote the prevention and resolution of risks in the ideological field. It is necessary to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over propaganda and ideological work, take the party’s political construction as the guide, carry forward the great spirit of party building, continuously improve the ability to do a good job in propaganda and ideological work in the new era, lay a solid foundation for propaganda and ideological work at the grassroots level, and cultivate and train a group of people who let the party A propaganda and ideological work team that is reassuring to the people and worthy of the heavy responsibility of the times.

The meeting emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The beginning is related to the overall situation, and the beginning determines the future. We must insist on putting political construction in the first place, continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and promote the upholding and strengthening of the party’s overall leadership throughout the entire process of government work in all areas. It is necessary to adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, continue to in-depth study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and closely focus on the 12th Provincial Party Congress, the 3rd Plenary Session of the 12th Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Economic Work Conference. Targets and tasks, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, highlight key tasks such as stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and promote the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of the economy. We must adhere to the people-centered development concept, focus on solving the urgent and anxious problems of the people such as employment, education, medical care, housing, social security, childcare, and environmental protection, and steadily improve the level of public services. We must adhere to the overall planning of development and security, actively prevent and resolve hidden dangers in various fields such as economy and finance, real estate, government debt, and production safety, and build a higher level of safe Hunan and Hunan ruled by law.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, firmly establish the concept of safe development, strengthen the application of assessment results, and guide all departments at all levels to tighten the string of safe production at all times, and do a good job in safety in the new year. production work. It is necessary to solidly promote the investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers, deepen the construction of a dual prevention mechanism for risk classification management and control and hidden dangers investigation and governance, and coordinate the investigation and rectification of key industries such as mines, hazardous chemicals and fireworks, road traffic, construction, fire protection, and crowded places. Carry out in-depth supervision and law enforcement actions such as “cracking down on non-compliance and violations”, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. It is necessary to consolidate the safety production responsibility system at all levels, strictly implement the party committee and government leadership, territorial management, departmental supervision and the main responsibility of the enterprise, give full play to the role of the assessment baton and inspection sword, and effectively promote the continuous stability and improvement of the province’s production safety situation. It is necessary to earnestly do a good job in various safety precautions during the Spring Festival and the two sessions to ensure that the people have a safe and peaceful Spring Festival.

The meeting also studied other matters.