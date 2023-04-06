The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Convey the spirit of relevant documents and meetings of the Learning Center

Further research and deployment in our province to carry out in-depth theme education and other work

Hao Peng presided over the meeting

On April 6, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of studying the relevant documents of the Central Committee, and reviewed the “Implementation Opinions of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study and Implementation of the Theme Education of Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era”, and the theme education tour of our province The plan for the establishment of the steering group and the “Specific Plan for the Investigation and Research Work of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee”. The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning and implementing the National Inspection Work Conference. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that to thoroughly carry out the province-wide study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the deployment of the Party Central Committee Requirements come up, carry out in-depth theme education with a high degree of political consciousness, further use the party’s innovative theory to unify thinking, unify will, and unify action, and unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul. It is necessary to combine the development of theme education with the promotion of the central work of the province in combination with the actual situation of Liaoning, grasping and promoting with both hands, gather a powerful force to achieve new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and implement new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization in depth In three years of action, we will continue to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and continue to purify the political ecology. To do a good job in the implementation of classification, provincial government agencies, provincial enterprises, and provincial colleges and universities must combine the actual situation, each with its own emphasis and characteristics. It is necessary to do a good job in “prescribed work” and “optional actions “. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and inspection, and the roving steering group of the Provincial Party Committee must strengthen supervision and guidance to ensure that the theme education achieves solid results.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on investigation and research and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and carry out solid and in-depth investigation and research. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee should give full play to its leading and exemplary role, make good use of investigation and research, which is a family heirloom of our party, and guide and drive cadres at all levels in the province to move and sink, to really study problems, study real problems, and promote investigation and research to go deeper. Reality. It is necessary to do a good job in the selection of investigation and research topics, closely combine with the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, focus on the outstanding problems in the revitalization and development, earnestly understand the situation, identify the problems, and implement countermeasures to ensure that the investigation and research are done in depth solid. It is necessary to improve the quality of research results, deepen research on the basis of in-depth investigations, and truly form more high-quality research results that are more operable and more effective. It is necessary to strengthen the use of research results, do a good job in the “second half of the article” of research and research, and promote the transformation of research results into policy measures and countermeasures to promote revitalization and development through multiple channels and levels, and effectively apply them to the practice of revitalization and development. It is necessary to strictly enforce work discipline, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, be succinct and economical, and resolutely put an end to formalism.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspection work, fully implement the central inspection work policy, and continuously promote the high-quality development of inspection work in the province. It is necessary to unswervingly deepen political inspections, urge and promote the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Party. It is necessary to strengthen the supervision of the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, “top leaders” at all levels, leading groups, and key areas, so as to ensure that various decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee are effective in Liaoning. It is necessary to strengthen the inspection and rectification and the application of results, do a good job in the “second half of the article” of inspection and rectification, and give full play to the role of inspections to treat both symptoms and root causes. It is necessary to deepen the linkage between inspections and inspections, and continuously strengthen the joint force of supervision. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of inspection teams, strengthen the informatization of inspection work, and better shoulder the mission entrusted by the party and the people.

The meeting also studied other matters.