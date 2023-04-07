The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Convey and study the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of the relevant meetings of the Central Committee

Study on the Implementation of the Opinions in Our Province

On the morning of April 7, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on March 30. The spirit of the important speech at the education work conference on the theme of socialist ideology, study the relevant documents of the central government, and review the documents related to the theme education in our province; convey the important speech of general secretary Xi Jinping on inspection work and the 2023 National Inspection Work Conference and the 20th Central Committee The spirit of a round of inspection mobilization and deployment meeting, learning the “Central Inspection Work Plan (2023-2027)”; conveying the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital, and conveying the spirit of learning from Premier Li Qiang’s work on forest and grassland fire prevention and fighting The requirements of the instructions and the spirit of the national forest and grassland fire prevention work teleconference, listen to the recent report on the province’s forest and grassland fire prevention work; convey and learn from the keynote speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties and to the China Development Forum The important congratulatory letter of the 2023 annual meeting conveys the spirit of learning from Premier Li Qiang’s instructions on spring agricultural production and the spirit of the National Spring Agricultural Production Work Conference, and conveys the spirit of learning from the symposium on the democratic supervision of ecological and environmental protection of the Yangtze River by the central committees of various democratic parties and people without party affiliation , to study the implementation of the opinions in our province. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Xiaohui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is a major effort made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. The deployment is a major deployment to further promote the new great project of party building in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, standing at the strategic height of the overall development of the party and the country’s cause in the new era and new journey, profoundly expounded the significance and goal requirements of carrying out thematic education, and made a comprehensive deployment of thematic education for the use of the party His innovative theory unifies thought, will, and action to achieve the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation, pointing out the direction of progress and providing fundamental guidelines. The whole province must have a deep understanding of the great significance of carrying out this theme education, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully grasp the goal requirements of the theme education, and carefully plan the development of the theme education in our province on the basis of strict benchmarking. The specific measures of thematic education will run through the whole process of learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements, so as to ensure that all tasks are solidly advanced and see actual results. We must always adhere to the working method of leaders taking the lead, take the lead in deep learning, take the lead in in-depth research, take the lead in inspection and rectification, and demonstrate and drive departments at all levels to solidly carry out thematic education. It is necessary to conscientiously implement the important requirements of overall planning, combine the development of theme education with the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s major policies and the decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee, insist on hard work to promote development, practice the purpose to benefit the people, and promote theme education and reform and development. Two promotions.

The meeting pointed out that inspection and supervision is an important measure for our party to promote self-revolution, and it is a strategic institutional arrangement for comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Departments at all levels in the province must deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on inspection work, fully implement the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements on inspection work, and promote the high-quality development of inspection work in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to firmly grasp the functional positioning of political inspections, take the “two maintenances” as the fundamental task, and take serving the overall situation as its due responsibility, so as to better play the role of inspections as a sharp sword. It is necessary to revise our province’s inspection work plan according to the standard, and steadily promote the full coverage of inspections and the full coverage of “looking back” inspections and rectifications. It is necessary to constantly calibrate the coordinates of inspections and inspections, seriously carry out the second and third rounds of inspections by the provincial party committee, and promote the expansion of inspections and inspections to deepen, strengthen, and extend downwards.

The meeting pointed out that since the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping has participated in voluntary tree planting in the capital for 11 consecutive years, which reflects the great importance attached to strengthening ecological protection and adhering to green development. It is necessary to firmly practice Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, scientifically carry out national land afforestation, coordinate and promote the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmland, lakes, grass and sand, create a strong atmosphere for all people to love green plants, protect green and promote green, and constantly consolidate the modernization of the new era and new journey. green background. At present, the whole province is in a period of high fire danger in forests and grasslands, and the fire prevention and fighting work must not be careless. All localities and departments should thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on forest and grassland fire prevention and instruction and the requirements of Premier Li Qiang’s instructions, strengthen bottom-line thinking and limit thinking, and further promote normalized governance focusing on consolidating and expanding special rectification results. Focus on prevention, focus on preparation in advance, accurately and timely grasp early warning, optimize system and efficiency, to ensure that no major man-made forest and grassland fires occur, and no major casualties occur.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to carefully study and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties and the important congratulatory letter to the 2023 annual meeting of the China Development Forum, obey and serve the overall situation of national modernization, and insist on leading with Chinese-style modernization Sichuan’s modernization drive promotes the implementation of the strategy of “synchronization of four modernizations, integration of urban and rural areas, and common prosperity of five districts”, and strives to embark on a modernization road that grasps the general trend of the times, conforms to the law of development, embodies Sichuan’s characteristics, and serves the overall situation of the country. Obey and serve the overall situation of the country’s opening up to the outside world, vigorously promote the construction of the new land-sea channel in the west, earnestly host the Chengdu Universiade, carefully prepare for major exhibitions, and accelerate the construction of a new pattern of Sichuan’s opening up to the outside world. Obey and serve the overall situation of inter-party exchanges of the Central Committee, take the promotion of Chinese-style modernization as the main task, and plan inter-party foreign exchange activities based on the reality of Sichuan.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement Premier Li Qiang’s instructions on doing a good job in spring agricultural production and the spirit of the National Spring Agricultural Production Work Conference, and continue to do a good job in Sichuan’s “three rural” work. Vigorously implement the “Action Plan for Building a Higher Level “Tianfu Granary” in the New Era”, promote the expansion of agricultural production, improve quality and efficiency, and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural province. Strictly implement the “teeth-long” farmland protection measures, do everything possible to tap the potential for increasing production, ensure the completion of this year’s grain production goals, and ensure the safe and stable supply of important agricultural products. Go all out to implement the spring sowing area to ensure stable grain and oil production and increase income in summer. Adhere to the integrated promotion of agricultural modernization and rural modernization, the two-wheel drive of agricultural technological innovation and rural deepening reform, and continuously accelerate the pace of agricultural and rural modernization in our province.

The meeting pointed out that it is the political task of local party committees and governments to support and ensure that democratic parties and people without party affiliation carry out democratic supervision of ecological and environmental protection of the Yangtze River. Departments at all levels must deepen their understanding and improve their positions, and regard democratic supervision as an important starting point for implementing Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and promoting the practice of the new political party system in Sichuan, fully support and actively cooperate with the development of various tasks, pool the wisdom of all parties, and The forces of all parties will fully implement the requirement of “jointly grasping great protection and not engaging in large-scale development”, promote the continuous improvement of the ecological environment of the Yangtze River, and resolutely build an ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

The meeting also studied other matters.