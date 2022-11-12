On November 11, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting, and at the same time held a meeting of the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and convey the joint defense of the State Council. In accordance with the spirit of the video and telephone conference of the joint control mechanism, listen to the report on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in our province, study and implement the opinions, and deploy the next steps. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully, accurately and fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people’s supremacy and life first, and unswervingly implement the general policy of “foreign defense against imports and internal defense against rebound”. Strategy, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, optimize and adjust prevention and control measures, pay close attention to various epidemic prevention and control work, control this round of epidemic as soon as possible, resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and protect the people to the greatest extent. life safety and physical health, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to strengthen the fast control, and build a firewall in front of the virus to block the transmission chain. It is necessary to strengthen scientific precision, conscientiously implement 20 measures to further optimize prevention and control work, continuously improve the effectiveness of prevention and control work, oppose and overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and resolutely prevent simplification, “one size fits all” and “layers of overweight” “And other issues. It is necessary to strengthen the responsibility, truly fulfill the responsibility of guarding the soil, and fulfill the responsibility of guarding the soil, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.

The meeting emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province is very severe. We must make up our minds, strengthen our confidence, and take more resolute, more decisive and more powerful measures to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible, and realize the social dynamic as soon as possible. It is necessary to seize the key points, focus on tackling fortifications, and make every effort to fight the epidemic eradication battle in key areas. For key areas such as Haizhu District of Guangzhou City, it is necessary to strictly implement control measures, transfer more and faster key risk personnel, and block the hidden transmission chain. Nucleic acid testing should be scientifically organized by streets and grids. All inspections should be done without missing a single person. Quick inspection, quick exit, and quick reporting should be implemented to quickly identify all risk groups. For areas that meet the unblocking conditions, the control measures should be lifted in time, and normal production and living order should be restored in an orderly manner. Baiyun, Liwan, Panyu and other districts in Guangzhou, for areas with new outbreaks, must quickly rush to the area, “encircle, scour, and extinguish” as soon as possible, and strictly prevent a large-scale rebound. We must do our best to ensure the production and living services of the masses, unblock the channels for people’s appeals to be reflected and deal with, do a good job of ideological guidance and psychological counseling, ensure the people’s basic living and medical needs, do a good job in information release, publicity and interpretation, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and do a good job in Safety prevention work within the scope of control to ensure the overall safety and stability of the society. The province must coordinate resources such as isolation, nucleic acid testing, medical treatment, manpower, and materials, and fully support Guangzhou in winning this tough battle of prevention and control. All cities, especially those with recent social-related epidemics, must focus on tackling the challenges, put out the epidemic as soon as possible, and avoid lengthening the front line and time. It is necessary to always maintain the efficient and sensitive command system, and to deal with the outbreak quickly and effectively.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to further strengthen the normalization of the epidemic prevention and control network, firmly adhere to the “three lines of defense” of foreign defense input, regional coordination, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint prevention and control, and implement “landing inspections” at traffic stations and entry channels, and solidly. Do a good job in the health management of people returning to Guangdong from risk areas, and implement prevention and control measures for key groups in key places. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of the requirements of the “Four Mornings” based on the early stage, adhere to group prevention and control, and make concerted efforts to improve the sensitivity of monitoring and early warning. The vaccination work of the elderly group has built a stronger and more solid line of defense.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the province’s “one game of chess” and strengthen the promotion of command and overall planning. The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) and its office should strengthen analysis, judgment, command and dispatch, and study and formulate specific measures for our province to implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and the prevention and control command system at all levels should be implemented. Elevated command, flat operation and other requirements, promote force sinking, information sharing, and effectively improve the efficiency of command decision-making and emergency response. It is necessary to give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as fighting fortresses and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members, organize and mobilize party members, cadres, community workers, and volunteers from government agencies, enterprises and institutions to the front line of epidemic prevention, and unite the powerful forces that work together and fight the epidemic together.

The meeting also studied other matters.