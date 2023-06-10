The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the important speech at the Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium

On June 10, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the important speech at the Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium, and to study and deploy our province to implement Work. The meeting conveyed the spirit of studying the speech made by Premier Li Qiang during his investigation in Liaoning, and researched and deployed the implementation work. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee scientifically answered a series of major questions about building a strong education country, and helped us accelerate the modernization of education on the new journey, build a strong education province, run A good education that the people are satisfied with points out the direction of progress and provides fundamental follow-up. Liaoning is a large province of education, with many national-level scientific research institutions and high-level universities, and rich scientific and educational resources. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the party’s education policy, adhere to the people-centered development of education, and accelerate the promotion of education. Modernization, accelerate the construction of a strong education province, and provide strong support for the new breakthroughs in the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning. It is necessary to cultivate new people of the era who will take on the great task of national rejuvenation, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to forge souls and educate people, focus on strengthening the education of socialist core values, guide students to establish firm ideals and beliefs, and always listen to and follow the party. , determined to contribute to the country and the people, and strive to make contributions in promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning and achieving new breakthroughs. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a high-quality education system, continuously improve the original innovation ability and the quality of talent training, and comprehensively improve the ability of education to serve high-quality development. It is necessary to stimulate the vitality of education development in the process of deepening reform and innovation, resolutely break through the shackles of ideas and concepts and the shortcomings of systems and mechanisms that restrict the high-quality development of education, and further promote digital education. It is necessary to cultivate a team of high-quality professional teachers, strengthen the construction of teachers’ morality and ethics, and carry forward the social custom of respecting teachers and valuing education. It is necessary to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over education, and always insist on giving priority to the development of education. Schools, families, and society work closely together and work in the same direction to jointly run the cause of strengthening the province through education.

The meeting pointed out that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development made an in-depth and systematic exposition of a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the inheritance and development of Chinese culture. The glorious literature with unique cultural charm is the guide to action for building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and a socialist cultural power. We must combine the ongoing theme education, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances” “, better shoulder the new cultural mission, accelerate the construction of a strong cultural province, and provide strong support for the realization of new breakthroughs in overall revitalization. It is necessary to uphold the party’s overall leadership over cultural construction, fully implement the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the propaganda of ideological and cultural work, and continuously meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the masses. It is necessary to strengthen the protection, inheritance and utilization of cultural heritage, further promote the archaeological excavation and research work focusing on Hongshan culture, and deepen the research and revitalization of Liaoning regional culture. It is necessary to launch more cultural masterpieces to enhance the sense of the times and attractiveness of the works. It is necessary to promote the high-quality development of the cultural industry and promote the deep integration of culture and tourism. It is necessary to tell the story of Chinese civilization and Liaoning well, actively promote and expand cultural exchanges with foreign countries, and better demonstrate the profound cultural heritage of Liaoning.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of Premier Li Qiang’s speech during his investigation in Liaoning, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, vigorously optimize the business environment, comprehensively enhance the momentum and vitality of economic development, strengthen confidence and inspire spirit, take responsibility, and Innovate and work hard, implement the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, lengthen the long board and make up for the short board, strive to create new achievements in promoting high-quality development, make new contributions to the revitalization of the Northeast, and take General Secretary Xi Jinping step by step. The overall revitalization blueprint drawn by the secretary for Liaoning has become a reality. It is necessary to work hard to optimize the business environment in an all-round way, focus on the needs of enterprises, introduce targeted policies, solve the pain points and blockages of enterprises, build a pro-Qing government-business relationship, and create an “upgraded version” of the business environment. It is necessary to work hard to promote industrial technological innovation, base itself on advantageous fields, strengthen innovation drive, promote industrial upgrading, and show greater responsibility and action in accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system. We must work hard to deepen reform and opening up, seek breakthroughs in market-oriented reforms and high-level opening up, deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises and state-owned assets, promote the development and growth of the private economy, and actively attract foreign-funded leading enterprises and key enterprises. as. It is necessary to better coordinate development and security, and do a good job in preventing and defusing risks in key areas.

The meeting conveyed the relevant situation of thematic education fed back to our province by the Fourth Central Steering Group, and emphasized the need to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on thematic education, and continuously improve political ability, thinking ability, and practical ability. It is necessary to focus on improving the quality of investigation and research, and constantly put forward new ideas and methods to truly solve problems, so that the masses can truly feel the actual effects of theme education. It is necessary to promote high-quality development to achieve substantial progress, firmly establish and practice the correct view of political performance, focus on implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and go all out to do a good job in the province’s economic work in the second quarter and the second half of the year. It is necessary to focus on the rectification and rectification work, grasp the main contradictions, and intensify efforts to tackle key problems to ensure that the expected results are achieved.

The meeting also studied other matters.



