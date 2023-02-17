On February 17, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and to study and deploy our province’s implementation work. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech profoundly expounded the great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the comprehensive establishment of a new development pattern. Starting from the reality of Liaoning, we must have a deeper understanding, more precise grasp, and more active implementation of the Party Central Committee’s major decisions and deployments on building a new development pattern, and show greater responsibility and deeds in serving and integrating into the new development pattern. Add color to the whole world.

The meeting emphasized that to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs should be placed in the construction of a new development pattern to position, think and plan, and ensure that the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee are implemented in Liaoning. It is necessary to better coordinate the expansion of domestic demand and the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, focus on expanding consumer demand supported by income, investment demand with reasonable returns, and financial demand constrained by capital and debt, and continue to deepen supply-side structural reforms, with independent Controllable, high-quality supply adapts to meet existing demand and creates and leads new demand. It is necessary to speed up the pace of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, implement a number of key core technology research projects, overcome a number of “stuck neck” problems, and promote the deep integration of technological innovation and industrial development. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system, continue to do a good job in the “three big articles” of structural adjustment, continuously improve the basic capabilities of the industry and the modernization level of the industrial chain, and enhance the continuity and competitiveness of industrial development. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas and regions, highlight the leading role of Shenyang and Dalian as “dual cores”, vigorously develop county economies, and form a good situation in which urban and rural areas and regions compete for development and complement each other’s advantages. It is necessary to further deepen reform, expand opening up, promote the market-oriented reform of factors, create a good environment for various business entities to invest and start businesses, deeply integrate into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and strive to create a new frontier of opening up.

The meeting reviewed the “Implementation Plan for the Special Action of “Leading Cadres Entering Parks and Entering Enterprises to Serve and Revitalize New Breakthroughs”, and pointed out that the three-year action for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs should be implemented, and the important window period and opportunity period for the next three years should be seized. Cadres at all levels We must use the sense of urgency and professionalism of not waiting for the time and seizing the day and night, and get busy and work hard to form a strong atmosphere of catching up with others and striving for the first place. We must adhere to problem orientation and result orientation, focus on solving the practical difficulties faced by enterprises, and create a good environment for various market players to compete for development. It is necessary to effectively change the work style, face problems directly, overcome difficulties, advocate hard work, and seek practical results. It is necessary to support and encourage cadres who dare to take responsibility and do good deeds with a clear-cut stand, and fully mobilize the enthusiasm of officers to start a business.

The meeting decided that the Fifth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee will be held in the near future, and the “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough in Liaoning (2023-2025)” will be reviewed.

The meeting also studied other matters.