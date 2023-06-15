The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions-News Center-Nanhai.com

On June 15, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions, and to study and deploy our province’s implementation work.

Provincial Party Secretary Feng Fei presided over the meeting.

The meeting noted that—

· It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the 20th Central Committee, fully implement the party’s education policy, promote the integration of ideological and political education in universities, middle schools and primary schools, and make quality education bigger and stronger” Cake”, improve the level of system integration and innovation in the education field, effectively maintain the safety and stability of the campus, and promote the high-quality development of education in Hainan.

· It is necessary to implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia in combination with the actual situation in Hainan, always keep in mind the “big country”, solidly promote the construction of the National Ecological Civilization Experimental Zone and the Tropical Rainforest National Park, and fight the tough battle of “six water governance”; Adhere to learning and righteousness, promote investigation and research, insist on hard work and responsibility, and promote thematic education to go deep and solid.

· It is necessary to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development in combination with the theme education, resolutely implement the relevant decisions and deployments of the central government, and accelerate the promotion of the declaration of the world‘s “double heritage” of “Hainan Tropical Rainforest and Traditional Li Nationality Settlement” and deep-sea cultural relics. Protection and utilization work, strengthen cultural exchanges with foreign countries, and build a culturally strong province.

· Guided by the spirit of the series of important instructions issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping since 2013 on adhering to and developing the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, focus on key areas where people’s livelihood demands are concentrated and letters and visits are prominent, and solidly carry out three-year governance of the source of contradictions in letters and visits In tackling key actions, we must adhere to drawing inferences from one instance and addressing both symptoms and root causes, and resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level in a timely manner.

The meeting studied the work related to the special action to promote cross-border trade facilitation in 2023. It was required to keep a close eye on the goals and tasks, tighten compaction responsibilities, fully implement the relevant national work requirements, optimize the port business environment by benchmarking first-class standards, and strive to promote cross-border trade facilitation In terms of culture, it is at the forefront of the country.

The meeting also studied other matters.

