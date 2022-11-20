On November 18, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting. At the same time, it set up a meeting of the Provincial Leading Group (Headquarters) for the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia to study and implement the spirit of the series of important instructions issued by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the prevention and control of the epidemic. Report on the situation, study and deploy the next step. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the series of important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, earnestly shoulder the responsibility for prevention and control, strengthen the promotion force, speed up the work, and implement the measures again, so as to put the epidemic situation under control as soon as possible. get it under control. We must maintain strategic focus, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “external defense input, internal defense rebound”, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, and implement the ninth edition of defense. control plan and 20 optimization measures to ensure unwavering and unaliasing. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of the overall situation, deeply understand the responsibilities shouldered from the overall perspective, resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control, and earnestly realize the responsibility of guarding the soil and fulfilling the responsibility of guarding the soil. It is necessary to strengthen the bottom-line thinking, clearly understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetitiveness of epidemic prevention and control, and must not be lax, and must not be paralyzed. With the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we must implement various prevention and control measures in a down-to-earth manner. It is necessary to follow the mass line, respond to and solve the reasonable demands of the masses in a timely manner, do a good job in service guarantee work in depth and meticulously, better mobilize and organize the masses, and gather a strong joint force for epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to combine “points” and “faces” to concentrate efforts to control the epidemic in Guangzhou. Key areas such as Haizhu must adhere to strict control, rapid inspection and screening, speed up transshipment and isolation, do a good job in classified treatment, strengthen the basic living and medical needs of the masses, and go all out to fight the war of annihilation; other areas in Guangzhou must take advantage of the momentum and implement policies in different regions , Comprehensively strengthen the epidemic prevention management of key places such as schools, hospitals, isolation points, construction sites, and 8 types of special places to prevent new clusters of epidemics. It is necessary to quickly cut the chain and promote other cities with local epidemics to realize the dynamic social clearing as soon as possible. In particular, prefectures and cities with social epidemics should strengthen escalation management, scientifically delineate risk areas, and quickly promote various tasks such as nucleic acid testing, flow investigation, transshipment isolation, and community control, so as to block the transmission chain as soon as possible and plug risk loopholes. . The prefectures and cities that have achieved zero social impact should step up efforts to close the offensive and consolidate the hard-won results of prevention and control.

The meeting emphasized that in response to the new situation and new requirements, the implementation of the 20 optimization measures should be combined with the implementation of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan to build a regular epidemic prevention network. It is necessary to implement the requirements for nucleic acid testing of key personnel in risk positions, scientifically and reasonably set up nucleic acid sampling points, meet the daily testing needs of the masses, and achieve “early detection” and “early reporting”. It is necessary to strictly implement the “landing inspection” and move forward the prevention and control gate. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of basic capabilities, fully implement the requirements for strength and resource reserves such as nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, transshipment and isolation, and medical treatment, and speed up and accelerate construction to provide strong support for normalized epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to build a strict defense line of group prevention and control, and collective wisdom and efforts, and implement prevention and control measures and responsibilities to every industry, every enterprise, every unit, and every person, and build a solid wall for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to implement the “foreign defense import” measures, pay close attention to the “four directions” of air, land, water transport ports and people’s environment, strengthen the “whole process” closed-loop management of immigrants, strengthen the joint prevention and control of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and strictly prevent the risk of epidemic imports . It is necessary to optimize overall planning and dispatch, and create a more rigorous and efficient command system, force system, and support system.

The meeting also studied other matters.