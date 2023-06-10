The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to study and promote the construction of a strong cultural province and the theme education work. Huang Kunming presided over the meeting Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to study and promote the construction of a culturally strong province and the theme education work Huang Kunming presided over the meeting



On the morning of June 9, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, the spirit of the congratulatory letter to the first Summit Forum on the Construction of a Cultural Power, and study the implementation opinions of our province. At the same time, the meeting set up a meeting of the Provincial Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group, listened to the report on the special rectification work of the theme education in our province, and studied and deployed the next step. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development comprehensively and systematically elaborated on a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the development of Chinese cultural inheritance from the overall and strategic perspective of the development of the party and the country, which has great significance. Strong political, ideological, strategic, and guiding features have pointed out the direction and provided the foundation for strengthening cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, better shouldering the new cultural mission in the new era, and solidly promoting the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist cultural power. Following is a programmatic document shining with the brilliance of Marxism. The general secretary sent a congratulatory letter to the first summit forum on the construction of a cultural power, emphasizing that we should better shoulder the new cultural mission and inject strong spiritual power into the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speeches and congratulatory letters, study and implement the general secretary’s series of new ideas, new views, and conclusions on cultural construction as a whole, as well as the spirit of the series of important speeches and instructions to Guangdong, deeply understand the strategic considerations contained in them, and firmly Cultural self-confidence, enhance cultural awareness, bravely undertake cultural missions, accelerate the construction of a culturally strong province, and strive to write a chapter of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation in the practice of promoting Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. We must deeply understand and grasp the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech and congratulatory letter, deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization in the connection between history and reality, deeply grasp the great significance of “two combinations” in the resonance of theory and practice, We should grasp the new cultural mission deeply in the reflection of the new culture, constantly deepen the understanding of the regularity of cultural construction, promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture, and work together to create a new culture belonging to our era. It is necessary to strengthen the armed forces of ideology and theory, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership in propaganda, ideology and cultural work, adhere to the fundamental system of Marxism as the guiding role in the ideological field, persist in using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and forge the soul, and deepen theoretical research Interpretation, strengthen the popularization of theories for the grassroots, promote the party’s innovative theories to enter thousands of households, and strive to gather a strong spiritual force for a new journey. We must adhere to the principle of “grasping with both hands and being strong with both hands”, adhere to the guidance of socialist core values, coordinate the promotion of civilization cultivation, civilization practice, and civilization creation, inherit revolutionary traditions, carry forward the spirit of the times, strengthen cultural empowerment, and foster a culture of high-quality development The cultural background, cultural connotation, and cultural value, and strive to hand over two good answers for material civilization and spiritual civilization. It is necessary to prosper and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries, implement the early Lingnan exploration project, create more literary and artistic masterpieces that show the temperament and character of the times, polish Lingnan opera, Lingnan fine arts, Guangdong music and other characteristic brands, and continuously enrich the supply of high-quality culture. Better meet the new expectations of the people’s spiritual and cultural life. It is necessary to strengthen external communication and cultural exchanges, join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to build a first-class cultural bay area, tell the story of China, the story of the Greater Bay Area, and the story of Guangdong to the world, and strive to build an important window to showcase the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

The meeting pointed out that rectification and rectification is an important task of theme education and an important measure to ensure the effectiveness of theme education. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on thematic education, accurately grasp the central government’s requirements for inspection and rectification, carry forward the spirit of self-revolution, focus on special rectification, and promote the resolution of a number of development needs, urgent reforms, and grassroots problems. It is a matter of hope and aspiration of the people. To solve real problems and solve problems, we must earnestly deepen and solidify special rectification, refine the list of real problems, identify breakthroughs and focus points of rectification, make real changes, make real reforms, deeply reflect and analyze, and dig deep into problems The root cause is to combine “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, further improve the system and mechanism, make up for the shortcomings of the system, and plug the loopholes in the work. The leading comrades in charge of the provincial leadership must firmly grasp the special rectification work, so as to personally deploy, personally study and solve major problems, and personally supervise the implementation. The leading department must earnestly take responsibility and strengthen organization and coordination. Each performs its duties and cooperates closely. The Theme Education Office of the Provincial Party Committee must strengthen overall coordination, supervision and inspection, and work together to promote the effective and effective implementation of the rectification work.

