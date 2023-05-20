The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, to study in depth the “Hundred Million Project” and to carry out the theme education in a solid manner Huang Kunming presided over the meeting Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

On the morning of May 19, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important speeches and instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he visited Hebei and presided over a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. The spirit of the important speech in the government work report and the spirit of the important instructions during the inspection in Yuncheng, Shanxi, to study the implementation opinions of our province. The meeting also organized to study the experience and practice of Zhejiang’s “Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Village Renovation” project, study in-depth implementation of the “Hundred Counties, Thousand Towns and Ten Thousand Villages High-quality Development Project”, study and revise the “Guangdong Provincial Forest Protection Management Regulations”, and set out the theme of the Provincial Party Committee The education leading group meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from the relevant notices of the Central Theme Education Office, and made deployment arrangements for promoting the establishment and practice of the correct concept of political performance in the theme education. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that during his inspection and guidance period in Guangdong, Hebei, Shaanxi and Yuncheng, Shanxi, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward important requirements for promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and for We have provided fundamental guidelines for further implementing major national strategies. We must in-depth study and understanding, deeply understand the far-reaching plans and strategic considerations of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, earnestly enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to promote the implementation of major national strategies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and join hands with Hong Kong and Macau to accelerate the construction of a world-class Greater Bay Area and develop the most Good Bay Area. It is necessary to deepen exchanges and cooperation between major national strategies and inter-provinces, strengthen the coordination and linkage between the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and other major regional strategies, implement industrial technology cooperation, and deepen consumption and market cooperation , deepen domestic economic ties, and jointly integrate and serve the new development pattern. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, unswervingly follow the road of high-quality development, insist on focusing on the development of the real economy, highlight the manufacturing industry, and accelerate the construction of intelligent, green and integrated. A modern industrial system that meets the requirements of integrity, advancement, and safety; starting from the implementation of the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, and Thousands of Villages”, we will focus on promoting the integrated development of urban and rural areas; further promote the ecological construction of Green Beauty Guangdong, and effectively improve the ecology The level of civilization construction; actively promote the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage, better inherit the cultural blood and protect the spiritual home. It is necessary to promote the theme education to go deep and solid, effectively improve the political ability, thinking ability, and practical ability of party members and cadres, and achieve practical results in casting the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting action with learning.

The meeting pointed out that the “thousand-village demonstration and ten-thousand-village renovation” project was a major decision that General Secretary Xi Jinping personally planned, deployed, and promoted when he was working in Zhejiang. Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has persistently implemented the “Ten Thousand Project” and explored a scientific path to strengthen the improvement of the rural living environment, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and build a beautiful China. We must conscientiously study the good experiences and good practices of the “Ten Thousand Projects”, constantly improve the ideas and methods for implementing the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages”, accelerate the pace of coordinated development between urban and rural areas, and contribute to the advancement of Chinese-style modernization. Lay a solid foundation at the forefront. Adhere to scientific planning and step-by-step implementation, anchor the goal of “starting in one year, achieving results in three years, significant changes in five years, and basic changes in ten years” The implementation is effective, and the current focus is to do a good job in the first year of work to ensure that the first step is taken well and a new atmosphere can be seen. It is necessary to adhere to the concept of the system, strengthen key breakthroughs, take multiple measures to develop and expand the county economy, comprehensively strengthen the construction of townships, speed up the construction of livable and industrial and beautiful villages, and better integrate the advantages of the county, the characteristics of the town, and the resources of the village. Ten thousand project” is to drive and accelerate the development of urban-rural integration. It is necessary to adhere to the leadership of party building and coordinate the forces of all parties, establish a work promotion mechanism in which the “top leaders” of the party and government personally grasp, the leaders in charge directly grasp, each level is grasped, and each level is implemented. Deepen and expand assistance and cooperation, and mobilize all kinds of The initiative, dynamics and creativity of social subjects form a powerful force for the implementation of the “Millions of Projects”.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on establishing and practicing the correct view of political achievements, and in accordance with the requirements of the central government, promote the establishment and practice of the correct view of political achievements in thematic education, and educate and guide the majority of party members and cadres to forge ahead with hard work and performance. A new era of journey and meritorious service. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the self-consciousness and firmness of establishing and practicing the correct view of political achievements, educate and guide party members and cadres to deeply understand and grasp the major issues of “whose achievements are made, what kind of achievements are made, and what achievements are relied on”, and consciously bring benefits to the people. As the most important achievement, we must resolutely overcome formalism and bureaucracy, and strive to create achievements that can stand the test of practice, the people, and history. It is necessary to establish and practice the correct view of political performance through investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations, in-depth investigation of self-deficiencies and work deviations, real-life solutions to problems, and establishment and improvement of long-term effectiveness of plugging risk loopholes. mechanisms to ensure tangible results. It is necessary to carry out special rectification on problems such as violating objective laws, carrying out “half-handed projects”, “image projects”, “face projects” and statistical falsification by borrowing money, and strictly investigate and deal with accountability.

The meeting pointed out that the revision of the “Guangdong Province Forest Protection Management Regulations” is an important measure to implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong. specific measures. It is necessary to conscientiously do a good job in subsequent legislation and implementation after adoption, establish and improve scientific, effective, pragmatic and effective supporting policies, ensure the implementation of regulations, give full play to the role of legislation as a guide and guarantee, promote land greening in our province, and promote the ecological construction of green and beautiful Guangdong Go deep and down to earth. It is necessary to carry out extensive publicity, combine the interpretation of laws and regulations with the education of the ecological environment, and vigorously create a green atmosphere for all people who love green, plant green, protect green, and promote green. It is necessary to speed up the promotion of provincial urban greening regulations and other related legislative work to provide a more complete legal guarantee for the construction of ecological civilization.

The meeting also studied other matters.