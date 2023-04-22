The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to strictly implement the safety production responsibility system and resolutely keep the bottom line of safety production

Hubei Daily News (Reporters Zhang Jin and Wang Xin) On April 21, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, study and deploy work on production safety in our province; Report on the operation and deploy the next stage of economic work. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, deeply understand the extreme importance of production safety work, and take measures to ensure that people Safety of life and property of the masses. First, we must establish a normalized and long-term mechanism for the investigation and management of hidden dangers in production safety risks. Strengthen the investigation and rectification of safety risks and hidden dangers in key places, key industries, and key parts, strengthen hierarchical and classified safety supervision, implement list management, and ensure that rectification is in place. Second, we must speed up the informatization construction of safety production supervision. Relying on the basic information platform of “one standard and three reals”, build a digital and intelligent safety production monitoring and early warning system to realize early discovery, early warning and early disposal of major safety risks and hidden dangers, and promote safety production supervision from post-event disposal to pre-prevention , Oversee changes during the event. Third, we must resolutely implement the safety production responsibility system. Adhere to the same responsibilities of the party and government, one post with two responsibilities, joint management, and accountability for dereliction of duty, tighten and compact leadership responsibilities, territorial responsibilities, industry regulatory responsibilities, and corporate main responsibilities, and resolutely guard the bottom line of safe production. Strengthen the legal concept of safe production, adhere to strict, standardized, fair and civilized law enforcement, effectively prevent and resolve safety risks, and eliminate hidden dangers of accidents.

The meeting pointed out that the overall economic operation of the province in the first quarter was good and continued to improve, and the achievements were hard-won. It is necessary to fully implement the decision-making arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and accelerate the construction of a national pioneer zone for building a new development pattern with a more vigorous and promising spirit. First, we must adhere to problem orientation and work hard on precision. In accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee on the investigation and research of Daxing, go deep into the grassroots to investigate and understand the situation, accurately find out the main difficulties and problems currently facing, analyze the reasons, study countermeasures, and solve problems in a more targeted manner. Second, we must adhere to goal orientation and cultivate new growth points. Conscientiously implement the “Outline of Hubei Provincial River Basin Comprehensive Management and Overall Development Plan” and “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of Pioneering Areas for Building a New Development Pattern in the Country”, closely connect with reality to find the right entry point for work, and strive to complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks. Third, we must adhere to the result orientation to ensure that practical results are achieved. Strengthen the supervision and supervision of problem solving, implementation of key tasks, and progress of key projects, and continue to follow up and ask for results.