On September 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of the recent Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, study and implement the spirit of the national safety production video and telephone conference, and study and deploy the province’s epidemic prevention and control, resumption of work and production and Safety production, etc.

Chen Yiqin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Bingjun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Liu Xiaokai, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Guanghui, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Political and Legal Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and the relevant responsible comrades of the Provincial Government, President of the Provincial Court, and Procurator of the Provincial Procuratorate long to participate.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the recent Politburo meeting, deeply understand the significance of the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, consciously unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and further enhance political judgment, political comprehension, and political Execution, implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely”, conscientiously do a good job in preparations for the delegation of our province to attend the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and go all out to do more work. Well, take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound” and “dynamic clearing”. The general policy is to adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, strengthen confidence, gather strength to tackle difficulties, and resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control. To completely eliminate the epidemic in Guiyang and Bijie, Guiyang City must strengthen the precise management and control of classification, classification and classification, strengthen the management of high and middle risk areas and centralized isolation points, and consolidate the results of epidemic prevention and control; Bijie City must resolutely implement various prevention and control measures, and the province must Increase support for Bijie, work together to tackle tough points, and “surround, drain, and extinguish” the epidemic as quickly as possible. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the level of normalized epidemic prevention and control, greatly improve prevention and control capabilities, carefully organize normalized nucleic acid testing, comprehensively build a defense line against foreign imports, and effectively do a good job in epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day holiday. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, gradually and orderly promote the resumption of work and production, and strive to minimize the losses caused by the epidemic. It is necessary to tighten the responsibilities of the compaction work. Leading cadres at all levels must come forward, go deep into the front line, command the front, be highly responsible, responsible at all levels, and be extremely responsible, pay close attention to all tasks, and truly stand the test in the big test. Live the test.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on work safety, follow the deployment of the national work safety video and teleconference, firmly shoulder the major political responsibility for work safety, coordinate development and safety, learn lessons, and deeply examine deficiencies. Always feel at ease” with a sense of responsibility, and grasp the safety production work in a timely manner. In accordance with the requirements of the “six musts”, with a stricter, more realistic and more detailed work style, we must thoroughly implement the “fifteen” hard measures for safety production and the province’s “sixty” specific measures, and do a good job in the supervision of the State Council Safety Committee. The assistance team gave feedback on the rectification of problems, continued to deepen the special action of “fighting illegal and illegal”, focusing on key areas such as coal mines, transportation, hazardous chemicals, building construction, fire protection, etc., and carried out in-depth investigation and rectification of potential safety hazards, and made a solid effort to resume work and production. During the period of safe production work, strictly prevent all kinds of accidents, and resolutely adhere to the bottom line of safety and stability.

The main responsible comrades from the relevant departments of the cities (states) and provinces attended the meeting.

