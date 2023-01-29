On January 28, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting; thoroughly implement the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference, and further study and do a good job in our province Quarterly economic and social development work. Provincial Party Secretary Xin Changxing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Spring Festival group meeting was loud and inspiring, giving people the strength to overcome difficulties and move forward. In the new year, the entire province should follow the important speeches of the general secretary as a guide, keep in mind the profound truth that empty talk harms the country and hard work rejuvenates the country, strengthen confidence, work tenaciously, work hard in their respective positions, and strive to “walk ahead” , take the lead, and make more contributions.”

The meeting emphasized that the first quarter is the weather vane of the whole year’s economy. On the first day of work after the festival, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee devoted itself to studying the work of the first quarter, which was to release the signal that “the beginning of the new year is the start of work, and the start of work must be hard work.” It is necessary to guide expectations, boost confidence, strengthen the monitoring and dispatching analysis of economic operation, take the initiative to act, and make efforts to promote the implementation of a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy. It is necessary to go all out to focus on project construction, do everything possible to attract and implement high-level projects, pay close attention to advancing “stuck neck” technical breakthroughs, and do a good job in continuing to advance projects under construction. We must adhere to the problem orientation, focus on the difficult problems and weak links in economic operation, focus on the urgent difficulties and worries of market players, and break through the blocking points and difficulties, so that the corporate masses will have a greater sense of gain. It is necessary to promote the formation of a strong atmosphere of “cadres dare to act, local governments dare to venture, enterprises dare to act, and the masses dare to pioneer”, and guide all localities and departments to learn from each other and forge ahead on the road of high-quality development.

The meeting focused on in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and reviewed relevant documents at the Third Plenary Session of the 14th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to combine the study and comprehension of the General Secretary’s important speech with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the study and implementation of the General Secretary’s important instructions on comprehensively and strictly governing the party in Jiangsu. Strictly governing the party leads to deepening, strengthens political supervision, corrects the stubborn diseases of the “four winds”, strictly enforces discipline and rules, deepens anti-corruption and punishing evil, improves the supervision system, forges a loyal, clean and responsible discipline inspection and supervision iron army, and continuously consolidates the development of a clean and upright good political ecology.

The meeting communicated and studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work and the spirit of the Central Political and Legal Work Conference, emphasizing that we must firmly grasp the fundamental political attributes of “political and legal surname the party”, resolutely safeguard national political security, always ensure overall social stability, and actively promote social equity Justice, effectively guaranteeing people’s living and working in peace and contentment, consolidating and expanding the achievements of education and rectification of political and legal teams, and accelerating the construction of a higher level of safe Jiangsu and Jiangsu ruled by law.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from the National Organizational Ministers Conference, and pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the general requirements for party building in the new era and the party’s organizational line in the new era, highlight the leading position in political construction, forge a team of cadres who dare to do good deeds, and create a strong and powerful fighting spirit. Fortress, to create a talent environment that attracts people from near and far, and provides a strong organizational guarantee for comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from the National United Front Ministerial Conference, emphasizing that it is necessary to firmly grasp the theme of the times of unity and struggle, and promote the broad masses of members of the united front in the province to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and closely follow the goals and tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , focusing on major issues related to the overall development of Jiangsu, focusing on the urgent difficulties and worries of the people, actively discussing policies and making suggestions, making suggestions and efforts, better uniting people’s hearts and strengths, and working together to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The meeting also reviewed the “2023 Legislative Work Plan of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress”, “2023 Provincial Government’s Regulations and Legislation Plan” and “Implementation Opinions on Comprehensively Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in 2023”, etc.

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, Financial Media News Center reporter/Editor Zhou Ming Gaoyan Liu Kun Zheng Ling/Zhang Meng)