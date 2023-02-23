On February 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and study the implementation and inspection of the three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs Waiting for work. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting heard a report on the establishment of a three-year action leading group and headquarters for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The just-concluded Fifth Plenary Session of the Thirteenth Provincial Party Committee deliberated and approved the “Three-Year Action Plan for Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthroughs in Liaoning (2023-2025)”. The key to achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization lies in action and implementation. It is necessary to strengthen leadership responsibilities, make overall plans, promote overall progress, and pay close attention to implementation, so as to achieve the goals and tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan” as scheduled, and achieve new breakthroughs in promoting the overall revitalization of Liaoning with Chinese-style modernization practices. It is necessary to refine work measures, highlight key points, grasp key points, achieve new breakthroughs around 10 aspects, scientifically formulate task lists and work ledgers, and implement projects, lists, and projects. It is necessary to improve the promotion mechanism, adhere to quarterly scheduling, semi-annual reviews, and annual summaries, and use a good working mechanism to motivate the advanced, spur the backward, and promote implementation. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and assessment, give full play to the role of the baton of assessment, and strive to improve the quality and efficiency of supervision and examination. It is necessary to focus on achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization, strengthen publicity and guidance, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, and enhance the vitality of innovation and entrepreneurship in the whole society.

The meeting heard reports on the comprehensive situation of the first round of inspection and rectification of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the comprehensive situation of the second round of inspections of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the work situation of the Provincial Party Committee inspection agencies in 2022 and the work arrangements for 2023, and emphasized the need for in-depth study Implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the new arrangements and requirements of the Party Central Committee for inspection work, adhere to the positioning of political inspections, focus on implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party and promote high-level inspections. Better play the role of inspection sword in quality development. It is necessary to promote the full coverage of inspections with high quality. This year, it is necessary to complete the full coverage of inspections in 100 counties (cities) in the province. It is necessary to improve the political position, earnestly do a good job in inspection and rectification, face problems directly, dare to fight, and ensure that feedback problems are rectified one by one. It is necessary to strengthen the application of inspection and rectification results, organically combine inspection and rectification with deepening both symptoms and root causes, and continuously improve governance capabilities. It is necessary to improve the pattern of large-scale supervision work, strengthen the coordination of discipline supervision, supervision and supervision, stationed supervision, and inspection and supervision to form a joint force of supervision. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of inspection teams, continuously improve political capabilities, strictly enforce discipline and style, and forge an iron army of inspections.

The meeting reviewed the “Implementation Opinions of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Liaoning Provincial People’s Government on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023″, emphasizing that we must attach great importance to the work of “three rural areas” and effectively strengthen the party’s comprehensive work on “three rural areas” Leaders, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for maintaining national food security, pay close attention to ensuring the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products, promote the high-quality development of rural industries, broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich, solidly promote the construction of livable, suitable and beautiful villages, and accelerate the construction of strong agriculture. Province.

The meeting also studied other matters.