On January 19, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting. At the same time, it set up a study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee to convey the spirit of learning and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Democratic Life Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee. The meeting also conveyed the spirit of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium for people outside the party, and studied the implementation of the opinions of our province. Provincial Party Secretary Huang Kunming presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting, perform his duties with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, and the spirit of actively taking responsibility, and work hard to implement the party’s 20th Major decision-making and deployment, and strive to promote Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country in the new journey and create new brilliance. It is necessary to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, firmly and consciously achieve the “two maintenances”, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to forge the soul, and effectively use it to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work. Always keep up with the general secretary and forge ahead on a new journey. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen capabilities, insist on putting the improvement of political capabilities in the first place, continuously enhance the capabilities of promoting high-quality development, serving the masses, and preventing and defusing risks, and strive to become experts in the field, so as to better adapt to the impact of advancing Chinese-style modernization on parties at all levels. New requirements for the quality and ability of organizations and party members and cadres. We must dare to take responsibility for good deeds, start with a group of members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, be aware of responsibilities, shoulder responsibilities, and perform responsibilities, insist on seeking truth from facts, keeping integrity and innovation, and put our minds and energy into doing practical things, making practical moves, In terms of seeking practical results, we have the courage to face up to problems and challenges, carry forward the spirit of struggle, face up to difficulties, grasp to the end, and earnestly implement the tasks deployed by the 20th Party Congress, the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and the Provincial Economic Work Conference Well, to promote Guangdong to start a good start in the new journey. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of the system, firmly establish the idea of ​​a game of chess for the whole province, and always integrate regional and departmental work into the overall situation of the party and the country to think, plan, and promote, strengthen overall planning, work coordination, and effectively achieve forward-looking thinking, overall planning, and Promote various businesses as a whole. We must vigorously promote the fine style of work, always maintain a high-spirited and progressive spirit, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, continue to rectify hedonism and extravagance, focus on rectifying formalism and bureaucracy, and promote investigation and research. , Invigorate the entrepreneurial spirit of the officers, and strive to create a new situation in various tasks with the spirit of “breaking”, the energy of “creating”, and the style of “doing”. It is necessary to deepen the self-revolution, constantly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, consolidate the political responsibilities of governing the party and the party, improve the supervision system, and promote the integration of not being corrupt, not being corrupt, and not wanting to be corrupt. The majority of party members and cadres, especially leading cadres, must take the lead in integrity and self-discipline, and be the leaders, builders, and maintainers of a good political ecology and social atmosphere.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium for people outside the party, further give play to the important role of the united front, make good use of the advantages of the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China, and gather wisdom from all sides , to promote Guangdong’s various undertakings to continue to take new steps. It is necessary to strengthen ideological and political guidance, guide the members of the United Front to effectively unify their thoughts and actions into the major decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and deeply understand the decisiveness of the “two establishments” To strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and consolidate the common ideological and political foundation of unity and struggle. It is necessary to guide the democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and people without party affiliation in the province to closely focus on the strategic deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on the key tasks determined by the provincial party committee and the provincial government, make contributions, make contributions, and give full play to the active role of people from all walks of life. Speed ​​up Guangdong’s modernization drive. It is necessary to uphold the overall leadership of the party, support the provincial democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and people without party affiliation to strengthen their own construction, keep pace with the times and improve their ability to perform their duties.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Lin Luo Xiaohua

Correspondent Yue Zong

Video source Guangdong News Network