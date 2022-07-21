News from our newspaper on the 20th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the morning of the 20th, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Xinjiang, and deploy and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to Longjiang. Supervise and inspect the mental state, analyze the economic situation in the first half of the year, and arrange and deploy the economic work in the second half of the year.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Xinjiang was profound in thought and rich in connotation, and made important instructions for the complete and accurate implementation of the party’s Xinjiang strategy in the new era, promoting high-quality development, and coordinating development and security. Learn to understand and resolutely implement. It is necessary to deeply implement the action of strengthening the border, revitalizing the border and enriching the people, giving full play to the role of open platforms such as the free trade zone and the border economic cooperation pilot zone, creating a new highland for opening to the north, promoting the high-quality development of the border areas, and maintaining the long-term stability of the border. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of the community of the Chinese nation, implement national unity and progress, build quality and upgrade actions, promote exchanges, exchanges and integration of various ethnic groups, and encourage people of all ethnic groups to meet brothers and sisters and help each other, so as to build a better home and a better future. From the perspective of strategy and overall situation, we should increase the efforts of counterpart assistance to Xinjiang, improve the working mechanism of counterpart assistance to Xinjiang, strengthen the construction of the cadre and talent team for assistance to Xinjiang, and contribute Longjiang strength to Xinjiang’s high-quality development and long-term stability.

The meeting pointed out that the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions to our province is the ideological guidance and action guide to guide and promote the continuous development of various undertakings in Longjiang. The direction pointed out by General Secretary Xi Jinping is the direction of our progress and the direction of struggle. It is necessary to make in-depth implementation of the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as a long-term major political task, persevere in deep learning and understanding, persevere in practice, and build a faithful practice ground for implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is necessary to comprehensively carry out supervision and inspection of the implementation situation, strictly benchmark against the table, make solid progress one by one, and fully implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

The meeting pointed out that in the first half of the year, the province has thoroughly implemented the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and made every effort to stabilize growth. The growth rate of major economic indicators such as GDP is high. At the national average level, the results are not easy to come by. The next step is to adhere to the requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely”, insisting on focusing on economic construction as the center, insisting on keeping the word at the forefront, seeking progress while maintaining stability, and seeking good while progressing, and earnestly take the lead. political responsibility for economic stability. It is necessary to take multiple measures to promote the smooth operation of the economy, insist on attracting investment and expanding investment, focusing on projects to expand investment, focusing on enterprises to increase momentum, focusing on circulation to promote consumption, and comprehensively improving the quality and efficiency of economic development. It is necessary to strengthen the monitoring of economic operation and dispatch, implement the enterprise contract system, pay close attention to the implementation of policies and measures, and strive to win the third quarter and the fourth quarter to ensure the completion of the annual goals and tasks.