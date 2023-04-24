On the morning of April 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, analyze the province’s economic situation in the first quarter, and study and deploy the next stage of work. Provincial Party Secretary Xin Changxing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting was connected to various cities and counties (cities, districts) in the form of video, and listened to the analysis report on the economic situation in the first quarter of the province. speak.

The meeting pointed out that the first quarter of this year is the first quarter of the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the first quarter to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation of the National People’s Congress , is the first quarter in which the epidemic prevention and control has made a smooth transition and normal production and living order has been fully restored. The whole province will keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, go all out to grasp the economy and seek development, learn from others, dare to do good deeds, and carry out creative work to promote the rapid recovery of the economy, the momentum will continue to increase, and the expectations will be significantly improved, achieving a good start .

After analyzing the current difficulties, challenges and favorable conditions, the meeting emphasized that the overall improvement of the economic operation should be realized first, and the kinetic energy of “taking the lead” needs to be strengthened, and the coordination of the “overall” needs to be strengthened, and the situation of “improving” Still need to continue to consolidate. The second quarter is an important window period for consolidating the positive trend and promoting the annual economic operation to reach the potential growth range. Departments at all levels must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strive for steady progress, work in a down-to-earth manner, pay more attention to expanding aggregate demand, pay more attention to the operation of business entities, and more effectively prevent and defuse risks. The work is forward-looking, precise, and creative, and it takes the responsibility of “walking ahead, taking the lead, and making more contributions”, and strives to continue to be at the forefront in high-quality development. We must grasp the key points, better release consumption potential, actively expand effective investment, stimulate the vitality of private investment, and continue to consolidate the upward momentum. It is necessary to consolidate the foundation, further enhance the security and competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. We must strengthen our motivation, aim at building an industrial science and technology innovation center with global influence, cultivate national strategic science and technology strength, promote key core technology breakthroughs, give full play to the main role of enterprise innovation, vigorously support unicorn enterprises, lay out future industries, and accelerate the realization of high-level science and technology Self-reliance. To fill the gap, we will do more to help companies stabilize orders, expand markets, innovate public service methods, comprehensively reduce the cost of foreign trade companies, and do everything possible to stabilize the foreign trade market. It is necessary to stabilize employment, take multiple measures to create more high-quality jobs, coordinate and do a good job in the “seven haves” of people’s livelihood, and protect and improve people’s livelihood with heart and soul. To prevent risks, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will carefully investigate and rectify potential risks in safety production, government debt, real estate and other fields, and resolutely guard the bottom line of safe development.

The meeting emphasized that party members and cadres at all levels in the province should take the theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, vigorously conduct investigations and research, focus on solving outstanding contradictions, enhance rock-solid confidence, and strengthen the determination to overcome difficulties. With the perseverance of success, with the mental state of not waiting for others, and taking the lead in taking responsibility, we will firmly promote high-quality development and make more contributions to the overall development of the country.

Chen Jinhu, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, spoke at the Changzhou Branch. He said that since the beginning of this year, Changzhou City has thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation, conscientiously implemented the work deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and worked hard in the state of “starting work at the beginning of the year, and working hard at the beginning of work”. , Pay close attention to the advantages of the new energy industry, pay close attention to the growth potential of effective investment, pay close attention to the activation of consumer demand, pay close attention to the empowerment of technological innovation, and the economic operation will continue to improve steadily. In the next step, Changzhou will anchor on the goal of becoming a “city with trillions of GDP”, jump down to implement it with the spirit of “four dares”, fight for the second quarter, and continue to play a leading role in the province’s economic operation and make more contributions. We must do our best to boost market confidence, better stabilize expectations, reduce costs, and optimize the environment. It is necessary to make every effort to improve project efficiency and accelerate the recruitment of more high-quality projects. It is necessary to make every effort to upgrade the industrial level, accelerate the construction of a new energy capital, and promote the deep integration of “storage, distribution and use”. We must do our best to increase consumption potential and actively promote the continuous recovery of consumption. It is necessary to tackle the development of the “two lakes” innovation zone, accelerate the construction of major transportation infrastructure, and continuously improve the energy level of urban industrial innovation, transportation hub energy, urban carrier energy, and development environment energy.