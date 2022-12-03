News from our newspaper on the 2nd (Reporter Cao Zhongyi Xue Liwei) On the 2nd, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a military meeting to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, listen to the work reports of the first secretary of the party committee of each military division (garrison area, military department), and comment on the work of each city (prefecture) ) The party manages the armed work, researches and deploys work such as national defense mobilization under the new system.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and First Secretary of the Party Committee of the Provincial Military Region, presided over and delivered a speech. Hu Changsheng, governor of the province and director of the Provincial National Defense Mobilization Committee, made arrangements for relevant work.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, the province’s party committees and governments at all levels, troops stationed in the province, and military agencies have resolutely implemented Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, adhered to the fundamental principle of the party’s management of the armed forces, focused on improving the level of military training and preparation, jointly promoted infrastructure construction, and continued to strengthen national defense education. To deepen the joint construction of mutual support, all localities and departments try their best to solve the practical problems of the troops stationed in the province, and the troops stationed in the province actively participate in and support local construction, and various tasks have achieved new results.

The meeting pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proceeded from the overall situation of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and made strategic arrangements for national defense and military building, pointing out the direction and providing guidance for the work of strengthening the military in the new era. . Party committees and governments at all levels in the province, troops stationed in the province, and military agencies must study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and always be ideologically In terms of politics and action, it maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. Comprehensively implement the military strategic guidelines for the new era, deeply grasp the new requirements of national defense and military modernization in the new era and new journey, solidly promote political army building, reform, science and technology, talents, and rule of law, and accelerate the modernization of national defense and the army construction and make greater contributions to the realization of the centenary goal of the army.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to uphold the party’s absolute leadership over the people’s army, strictly implement the party’s political responsibility to manage the armed forces, and conscientiously perform the duties of managing political direction, ideological education, organizing teams, emergency preparedness, and construction guarantees, and form a system that grasps the military, promotes the military, and A strong army and a strong joint force. It is necessary to benchmark the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, gather the superior resources of the military and local areas, complete the task of reforming the national defense mobilization system with high quality, and build a new pattern of national defense mobilization in which the military and local governments perform their own responsibilities and closely coordinate. It is necessary to firmly establish an overall national security concept, adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations, strengthen military-civilian strategic planning coordination, policy system linkage, and resource element sharing, promote the optimal allocation of military-civilian scientific and technological resources, and promote party, government, military and police forces. The people work together to strengthen the border defense, comprehensively improve the ability to maintain national defense security, and earnestly guard the “northern gate” of the motherland. It is necessary to continue to deepen the joint construction of mutual support, strengthen the honor incentives and protection of the rights and interests of soldiers and military families, do a solid job in supporting the military, prioritizing the military, and carrying out national defense education on a regular basis to consolidate and develop the good situation of military-government military-civilian unity.

The meeting was held in the form of video conference, and the party committees and organs of each city (prefecture) set up branch venues.