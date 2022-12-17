On December 17, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and study and deploy our province to implement the work. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that this Central Economic Work Conference is a very important meeting held by the Party Central Committee after the 20th National Congress of the Party. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference provides fundamental guidelines for us to do a good job in economic work at present and in the future. We must combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning. implement.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully understand the major achievements and valuable experience of my country’s economic development in the new era in the past 10 years, deeply understand the decisive significance of “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve “two maintenances”. It is necessary to insist that development is the top priority of the party in governing and rejuvenating the country, and to take high-quality development as the primary task of Liaoning’s revitalization, and promote economic development to achieve higher quality, more efficient, more sustainable, and safer development. We must adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and on the premise of steady progress, go all out to break new paths, open new games, seize new opportunities, and make new achievements, and strive to make new breakthroughs in all aspects of work. It is necessary to uphold and improve the basic socialist economic system, adhere to the “two unwavering”, promote state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, and support and guide the healthy development of the private economy. We must persist in promoting high-level opening up, use opening up to force reform, use opening up to promote revitalization, and strive to create a new frontier of opening up. We must persist in promoting economic development on the track of the rule of law, protect property rights and intellectual property rights in accordance with the law, abide by the spirit of the contract, and create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the domestic and international economic situation, and firmly grasp the strategic initiative to do a good job in economic work. We must persist in looking at changes in the situation from a comprehensive, dialectical, and long-term perspective, grasp the overall situation, face up to difficult problems, and strengthen our confidence in development. The development trend also needs to be seen that with the support of the central government, as Liaoning’s political ecology continues to be purified, the business environment continues to improve, and the outside world‘s expectations for Liaoning continue to improve. Liaoning will usher in new development opportunities. We must roll up our sleeves and work hard. , do a good job in their own affairs, and strive to promote the overall revitalization of Liaoning to achieve new breakthroughs.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the overall requirements and policy orientation of next year’s economic work, further plan and promote the revitalization and development of Liaoning based on the basic conditions and development advantages of our province, scientifically plan the economic work of the whole province next year, seize opportunities, Make good use of the opportunity, go all out and concentrate on promoting high-quality development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the “six overall planning” in depth, and apply it to all aspects of economic work. Do a better job in epidemic prevention and control in a more scientific, precise and efficient manner, and focus on protecting health and preventing severe illness. Adhere to promoting advantages, consolidating the bottom plate, making up for weaknesses, and maintaining reasonable economic growth on the basis of improving quality and efficiency. Create effective demand through high-quality supply, and achieve a higher level of virtuous circle and dynamic balance between supply and demand. Adhere to the system concept and practice standards, and enhance the overall view. Focusing on service and integration into the new development pattern, we will speed up targeted efforts to make up for shortcomings in the industrial chain and supply chain, and maintain a stable and healthy economic operation. It is necessary not only to do a good job in the current work and strive to achieve good results, but also to think forward-looking, to make a good connection for future development, to create new opportunities and achieve new achievements in the fight against strong winds and waves.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to study and understand the key tasks of next year’s reform and development, and promote the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment in Liaoning. Give full play to the stimulating role of investment, consumption and export, focus on expanding effective investment, plan reserves and promote a number of high-quality projects; focus on restoring and expanding consumption, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios; focus on expanding exports, and fully support enterprises in grabbing orders and expanding market. Put the focus of economic development on the real economy, accelerate the digital transformation of traditional manufacturing industries, build a number of innovative consortiums, give full play to the supporting and leading role of “chain length” enterprises, and form a multi-point support, multi-industry simultaneous development, and diversified development as soon as possible. Industrial development pattern. Efforts will be made to cultivate and strengthen various market entities, deepen the reform of state-owned assets and enterprises, promote the development and growth of the private economy, vigorously attract foreign companies to settle in Liaoning, and form a good situation in which large enterprises stand tall and small and medium-sized enterprises overwhelm the sky. Efforts will be made to create a new frontier of opening up to the outside world, and high-level participation in economic and trade cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, as well as regional cooperation in Northeast Asia and Europe. Persist in treating both symptoms and root causes, combining near and far, and effectively prevent and resolve various hidden risks.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and understand the important requirements for strengthening the party’s leadership over economic work, and to do a good job in Liaoning with a vigorous and promising spirit and a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured” to ensure that various tasks of economic and social development are implemented. It is necessary to improve the ability to lead economic work and become an expert in promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to persist in hard work, enhance the sense of urgency, sense of responsibility, sense of mission, wait for time to implement, and promote revitalization by catching up with others. It is necessary to stimulate the entrepreneurial vitality of the whole society, let cadres dare to do things, local governments dare to venture, enterprises dare to do things, and the masses dare to pioneer, so that they can demonstrate new deeds through hard work and hand in new answers through hard work.

The meeting requested that the entire province should study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference as an important political task at present. Study and implement well the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, which is reflected in the planning of the province’s economic work next year, and in the practice of promoting Liaoning’s overall revitalization to achieve new breakthroughs. Firm confidence, seek truth and be pragmatic, work hard, and be creative Do a good job in implementing it, and transform the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee into the actual results of Liaoning’s high-quality development.