The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Holds a Meeting to Convey the Spirit of Learning General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech_Headline News_News_Cjn.cn

On May 12, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee and during his inspection in Xiong’an New Area, Hebei, and to study and deploy our province’s implementation work; Convey and study the “Regulations on Personal Matters Reported by Leading Cadres” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council, study and deploy our province’s implementation measures; deploy high-standard and high-quality promotion of theme education, implement strong county projects, and promote scientific and technological innovation wait. Provincial Party Secretary Wang Menghui presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Commission, and to effectively strengthen the party’s leadership over economic work by benchmarking against the requirements of the Central Finance and Economics Commission’s “one rule and one detailed rule” , Do a good job in the top-level design, overall layout, overall coordination, overall advancement, and supervision of major work in the economic field of our province. To support the real economy bigger and stronger, the breakthrough development of the five advantageous industries will drive the improvement of the level and level of industrial development, and continuously enhance the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain. It is necessary to make overall plans for population issues, establish and improve support policy systems such as childbirth, childcare, and education, and support the steady and long-term economic and social development with high-quality population development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he inspected Xiong’an New Area in Hebei and presided over a symposium on promoting the construction of Xiong’an New Area with high standards and high quality, and implement it in light of the reality of Hubei. It is necessary to promote the construction of Wuhan New City with high standards and high quality, promptly start the major projects that have been identified, and plan to build a number of landmark major projects and public facilities. It is necessary to effectively improve the management level of urban planning and construction, and promote the optimization of urban structure, the improvement of functions, and the improvement of quality. It is necessary to explore a market-oriented approach to promote the transformation of urban villages, old residential areas, and dilapidated houses, so as to better meet the needs of the people for a better life.

The meeting emphasized that leading cadres at all levels in the province should further strengthen their awareness of discipline, rules and organization, conscientiously implement the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting on Personal Matters”, consciously accept organizational supervision, and be politically sensible and honest. It is necessary to organize leading cadres at all levels to study the “Regulations” in combination with thematic education, and implement them with strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere. It is necessary to strictly enforce the reporting discipline and resolutely maintain the seriousness and authority of the reporting system.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee on in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and continue to combine theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and organic integration. Advance in one body, and strive to achieve greater effectiveness in the aspects of building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, correcting the style with learning, and promoting performance with learning. First, we must persevere in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense our hearts and souls. Combine the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era with the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Hubei’s work and the spirit of important instructions, systematic study, follow-up study, and repeated study. Continue to run special training courses for major leading cadres at the city hall level, and promote the party’s innovative theories into the mind and heart. Second, we must earnestly enhance the effectiveness of investigation and research. Adhere to the combination of problem-oriented and goal-oriented, adopt the “four nos and two straights” approach, and conduct more dissecting sparrow-style research to truly understand the situation. Carefully sort out the problems found in the research, form a list of problems, a list of responsibilities, and a list of tasks, and come up with practical and effective solutions. Third, we must persevere in doing practical things for the people’s livelihood. Deepen the practical activities of party members and cadres to “go down to the grassroots, observe people’s sentiments, relieve people’s worries, and warm people’s hearts”, and combine the implementation of the province’s top ten livelihood projects in 2023 to speed up the resolution of the “urgent, difficult and anxious” problems of the masses. Deeply promote the joint creation of a beautiful environment and a happy life, and mobilize the masses to do good things well and do practical things. Fourth, we must carry out special rectification in depth. In response to the problems found in the investigation, the problems encountered in promoting development, and the problems strongly reflected by the masses, combined with the problems found in inspections and inspections and audit supervision, earnestly focus on special rectification, effectively prevent and resolutely correct unhealthy tendencies such as formalism and bureaucracy .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, take the implementation of the strong county project as a Hubei practice for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and provide basic support for the construction of pioneer areas. First, we must grasp the key tasks. Adhere to the system concept, use the overall planning method, grasp the focus of increasing farmers’ income and the key of narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas, and promote the in-situ urbanization with the county as an important carrier and the coordinated development of urban and rural areas with the county as a unit. Extensively rely on farmers, organize and drive farmers, stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the broad masses of farmers, devote themselves to rural revitalization, and build a beautiful homeland. Second, we must do a good job in organizing and implementing. Focusing on the development of new rural collective economy, land transfer, and the creation of characteristic industries, pilot demonstrations shall be carried out according to local conditions, and more experiences and practices that can be replicated and promoted shall be formed. Third, we must strengthen the education and training of cadres. The main party and government comrades in counties, cities, and districts must further emancipate their minds, update their concepts, learn from the ideas and measures of advanced areas, and find a path suitable for the development of agriculture and rural areas in the area.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on scientific and technological innovation, important speeches on Hubei’s work, and the spirit of important instructions and instructions, insist on placing scientific and technological innovation at the core of the overall development, and make Hubei’s efforts to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. contribute. First, we must drive the overall leap forward with key breakthroughs. Adhere to promoting scientific and technological innovation with a systematic concept, carefully sort out key innovation areas, deploy innovation chains around the industrial chain, lay out the industrial chain around the innovation chain, and vigorously promote cross-border integration and integrated innovation. Second, we must use “use” as the guide to promote the integration of production, learning, research and application. Give full play to the role of the government, accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive service platform, strengthen policy docking, and improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. Third, we must deepen the reform of scientific and technological talents and scientific and technological management systems and mechanisms around stimulating vitality. Learn from the experience and practices of advanced regions, improve the scientific and technological innovation system, and create an innovative ecology with Hubei characteristics.

The meeting reviewed the “Shennongjia Forest Area Natural Ecological Protection and Overall Development Plan”. The meeting emphasized that the Shennongjia forest region should further unify its thinking and understanding, and earnestly implement the “Planning”. It is necessary to do a good job in the publicity and interpretation of the “Plan”, so that the cadres and the masses in the forest area can understand, understand, and implement it. It is necessary to combine the implementation of the “Plan” with doing practical things for the masses, and solve the outstanding problems that the masses have strongly reported. It is necessary to strengthen the education and training of the “Plan”, answer questions in a targeted manner, and promote the formation of broad consensus and joint efforts.

The meeting also studied other matters.

[Editor: Zhu Xidong]