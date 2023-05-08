The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Holds a Meeting to Seriously Study and Implement the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech_Hangzhou Net

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech

On the morning of the 8th, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches, important instructions and congratulatory letters, and to study the implementation of our province’s opinions.

Provincial Party Secretary Yi Lianhong presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, clearly understand the current economic situation, and earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of Zhejiang as a major economic province. “In the middle, take more burdens and make more contributions, speed up the second quarter, and ensure the “double over half”; grasp the “happy” and “worry” while taking advantage of the trend and going against the trend, on the basis of expanding investment, consumption, and continued strengthening of exports Continuously stimulate the vitality of private investment and enhance the innovation ability of private enterprises; forge strong points and make up for short points in the transformation of “danger” and “opportunity”, aiming to build a national strategic scientific and technological force, and strive to improve the quality and efficiency of high-level scientific and technological innovation platforms. Lead by example. Grasp the current key tasks in a down-to-earth manner, implement the “eight-eighth strategy” in depth, vigorously promote innovation, deepen reform, overcome difficulties and open up, and adhere to policy linkage, innovation-driven, reform-driven, opening-up, project leverage, and consumption-driven, and continue to consolidate and expand The economic operation rebounded to a good momentum. Better coordinate development and safety, comprehensively consolidate the responsibilities of local party and government leaders, departmental supervision responsibilities, corporate main responsibilities, and on-site personnel work responsibilities, firmly hold the bottom line of no major or above safety production accidents, and resolutely win the battle against production safety.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee, improve political standing, be good at observing and analyzing economic and social issues politically, and firmly grasp the high-quality development. One of the primary tasks is to further improve the working mechanism of the Finance and Economics Committee, better grasp major issues and discuss major issues, and resolutely implement the strengthening of the party’s overall leadership over economic work; take the in-depth implementation of the three “No. 1 Projects” as a starting point to enlarge the digital economy The leading advantages, the vitality advantages of the private economy, the integration advantages of the “sweet potato economy”, and the advantages of industrial cluster fusion have continuously consolidated the solid foundation for the high-quality development of our province, and strive to demonstrate Zhejiang’s role in accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system; The Fuyu Demonstration Zone is an opportunity to empower education, promote good education, and promote high-quality population development. In the process of understanding, adapting, and leading the new normal of population development, we have the courage to explore and take the lead in solving problems.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation Alliance Conference, tell vivid stories about the spread of cultural heritage, and spread more value symbols and cultural heritage that carry Chinese culture and Chinese spirit; do a good job in cultural heritage Using the activation articles, we will continue to enrich the carrier, activation form, and innovative scenes; we will do a good job in heart-warming and practical things about cultural heritage to benefit the people, and continue to enhance the people’s sense of identity, participation, and acquisition of cultural heritage.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 50th anniversary of China‘s cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization and the main event of the Publicity Week, actively integrate into the new system of intellectual property governance, and promote global intellectual property rights. Contribute to the development of Zhejiang; continue to open new channels for intellectual property transformation, promote the transformation of intellectual property achievements into real productivity; accelerate the construction of a new pattern of intellectual property protection, further open up the entire chain of intellectual property creation, use, and protection, and strive to build an intellectual property protection ecosystem Best province.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the students of the China Agricultural University Science and Technology Academy, guide the majority of young people to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, cultivate their family and country feelings, promote the majority of young people to develop excellent skills, show their youthful demeanor, and help the majority of young people Accelerate the growth and become a talent, display your talents and ambitions, and actively participate in the hot practice of creating an “important window” with “two firsts”. Party committees and governments at all levels in the province must create conditions and provide guarantees for the healthy growth, innovation and entrepreneurship of young people, and fully stimulate and mobilize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of young people.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulations and condolences to the broad masses of working people across the country on the “May 1st” International Labor Day, strengthen political leadership, and further guide the broad working masses of the province in their new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation Unswervingly listen to the party’s words and follow the party unswervingly; establish a clear direction and vigorously promote the most glorious, noblest, greatest and most beautiful new fashion of labor; strengthen service guarantees and promote special It is the trade unions at all levels who serve the working people wholeheartedly, and act as the “mother’s family” and “caring people” of the working people with heart and affection.