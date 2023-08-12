The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Post-Disaster Reconstruction and Implements General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, specifically focusing on post-disaster reconstruction efforts and the restoration of production and living order in Heilongjiang Province. Xu Qin, secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech outlining the province’s plans.

The meeting acknowledged the success in flood control efforts so far but highlighted the ongoing uncertainties in the flood control and rescue situation. It urged all localities, departments, and units to continue their efforts in embankment reinforcement, risk investigation, waterlogging prevention, and emergency avoidance. The meeting emphasized the need to shift the focus towards post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, specifically in accelerating the restoration of production and living order and supporting the “two establishments” and “two maintenances.”

The meeting highlighted the importance of post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, as it directly impacts the well-being of the people and the overall economic and social development of the province. It called for the formulation of detailed plans to address damaged roads, houses, crops, and public facilities. The meeting stressed the importance of swiftly implementing disaster relief policies and measures, such as constructing water-damaged houses, repairing infrastructure, and restoring public service facilities. It also emphasized the need to support agricultural production recovery and rescue work and ensure the basic life of the affected people through relief policies, sanitation, and epidemic prevention efforts.

The meeting further emphasized the role of party organizations and members in post-disaster recovery and reconstruction. It called on them to incorporate it into the “four systems” closed-loop promotion, establish a clear division of tasks, and closely monitor the implementation of work. Governments at all levels were urged to set up special work teams to ensure effective coordination. The affected cities, prefectures, and counties were entrusted with the main responsibility, while party organizations and Communist Party members were expected to play a leading role in mobilizing the affected people.

In addition to the discussion on post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, the meeting also addressed other matters.