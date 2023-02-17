Hubei Daily News In the past few days, when members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee participated in guiding the democratic life meeting of the party committees (party groups) of lower-level units, they proposed that they should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strictly implement Manage the political responsibility of the party and the party, comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the leadership team, go all out to perform their duties, and make new and greater contributions to accelerating the construction of a national pioneer zone for building a new development pattern.

On February 8, Hou Ximin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Provincial Supervisory Commission participated in guiding the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Provincial Government SASAC Party Committee. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on making state-owned enterprises stronger, better and bigger, comprehensively benchmarking and matching tables, and being good at political thinking and planning for state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises; Take responsibility and strive to write a new chapter in the reform, development, and governance of Hubei’s state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises in the new era and new journey; we must strengthen political determination, adhere to strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, deepen the construction of clean state-owned enterprises, and be unswerving , Constantly promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, lead and guarantee the high-quality development of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises.

On February 16, Guo Yuanqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Wuhan Municipal Party Committee, participated in and guided the democratic life meeting of the party group of the Wuhan Municipal Development and Reform Commission, emphasizing the need to strengthen political construction, keep in mind the “big country”, and consciously plan to promote the development of Wuhan in the overall situation of national and provincial development. We must firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, focus on key tasks such as the construction of a nationally influential science and technology innovation center in Wuhan, and the construction of the Wuhan metropolitan area with Wu, Hubei, Huang and Huang as the core, make in-depth planning, comprehensive coordination, and promote the realization of qualitative and effective economic development. Reasonable growth in promotion and volume. We must make every effort to do a good job in the construction of major projects, unswervingly deepen reforms, and promote high-quality development with a new atmosphere and new actions to achieve new results. (Reporter Xie Huimin)

On February 9, Xu Zhengzhong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, participated in guiding the democratic life meeting of the Party Committee of Changjiang Publishing and Media Group. Self-confidence and self-improvement, high-quality development of the publishing industry; we must adhere to comprehensive strictness, and create a clean and upright political environment. It is necessary to take this democratic life meeting as an opportunity, in accordance with the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, conscientiously do a good job in problem rectification and inspection rectification, use rectification to promote the construction of the group team, strive to create a new situation of high-quality development, and make contributions to the construction of a pioneering area in Hubei and write a new chapter. New and greater contributions. (Reporter Jiang Hui)

On February 16, Zhang Wenbing, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department, participated in the guidance of the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Provincial Party Committee and emphasized that it is necessary to highlight the “two maintenances” and firmly grasp the political attributes of the organization’s establishment department to ensure the establishment of the organization. Always head in the right direction. It is necessary to focus on concentrating the heart and casting the soul, take the lead in deeply studying and practicing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and insist on implementing the “ideological guidance, learning first” mechanism throughout the entire process of organizational establishment. It is necessary to highlight responsibilities, further perform duties efficiently and conscientiously, manage and utilize organizational resources well, and fully serve and guarantee the overall situation of the center. It is necessary to be strict and practical, always keep in mind that “two are always on the road”, be strict with self-discipline, take responsibility strictly, and strictly manage the jurisdiction.

On February 14, the Military-civilian Integration Office of the Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the leadership team. Dong Weimin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, attended the meeting for guidance. After listening to the exchange speeches, he said that the preliminary preparations for the meeting were sufficient, the problems identified were profound and specific, the criticism and self-criticism were serious and serious, and the rectification measures were practical and achieved the expected results. Dong Weimin emphasized that it is necessary to focus on reform demonstrations in key areas and the cultivation and development of key industries to serve the high-quality development of Hubei; , and strive to create a new situation in the province’s military-civilian integration development. (Reporter Xiao Liqiong)

On February 3, Xiao Juhua, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, participated in guiding the democratic life meeting of the Party Committee of the Provincial Public Security Department. The results of education and rectification, comprehensively and strictly control the party and the police, persevere in rectifying the “four winds”, do a good job in the special rectification of illegal eating and drinking, set an example, take the lead in abiding by various iron rules and prohibitions, consciously accept supervision from all sides, and promote the construction of a A public security iron army that the party and the people can trust, rely on, and rest assured. Xu Wenhai, deputy governor and director of the Provincial Public Security Department, conducted a comparative inspection on behalf of the party committee of the department.

On February 7, Ning Yong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, pointed out when participating in the democratic life meeting of the leadership of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce that all levels of the province’s Federation of Industry and Commerce should enhance political awareness, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve “Two safeguards” embodies the performance of duties and responsibilities to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, embodies the fulfillment of the original mission to promote “two health“, and embodies the promotion of the spirit of struggle to fully and strictly govern the party. Embody the adherence to self-revolution to build a pro-Qing political and business relationship, and help Hubei build a national pioneer zone for building a new development pattern with the high-quality development of the private economy. (Reporter Wang Chenglong, correspondent Chen Rui)

On February 14, Wang Qiyang, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Xiangyang Municipal Party Committee, participated in guiding the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Zaoyang Municipal Party Committee. He emphasized that it is necessary to cherish and make full use of the results of this democratic life meeting, make a list, make effective, and time-limited, do a good job of rectification, improvement, and promotion work, strengthen political construction, improve work style, and implement comprehensive river basin management and overall development. Plan, effectively enhance economic strength and competitiveness, promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and strive to achieve Zaoyang’s top 100 progress and 100 billion breakthrough, in order to accelerate the high-quality development of the Xiangyang metropolitan area and help the province build a new national development pattern. Take the lead and make contributions.

On February 8, Chen Xinwu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Secretary of the Working Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, participated in guiding the democratic life meeting of party members and leading cadres of the Working Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Maintenance” is a good example. It is necessary to fully serve the center, deeply carry out the joint creation of a beautiful environment and a happy life, and play a role in promoting the implementation of the “Outline of Hubei Provincial River Basin Comprehensive Management and Overall Development Plan”. We must be brave in self-revolution and deepen and expand in the construction of clean and honest institutions. It is necessary to focus on rectification of problems, make targeted efforts in terms of practical and effective results, and contribute to the party building power of institutions to accelerate the construction of a national pioneer zone for building a new development pattern.

On February 10, Zhou Yuexing, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and commander of the Provincial Military Region, participated in guiding the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of the Party Group of the Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs. He emphasized that it is necessary to enhance political awareness, earnestly study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China thoroughly, and plan and promote the work of veterans affairs in the province around the goal of the 100-year struggle of the army. It is necessary to fulfill the original mission, give full play to the advantages of the system and platform, the advantages of mechanism coordination, and the comprehensive advantages of policies, and earnestly serve the veterans. It is necessary to consolidate the unity of the military, the government, the army and the people, earnestly do a solid job of supporting both parties, and continue to consolidate the good situation of the unity between the army, the government, the army and the people. We must do a good job in the “next article” of the democratic life meeting, earnestly build a strong leadership team, be serious about political life within the party, strictly implement rectification, go all out to promote development, and make greater contributions to Hubei’s construction of a national pilot zone for building a new development pattern strength.

