Yiyang Daily All-Media News (Reporter Leng Tao, Correspondent Zhang Zilong and Chen Jun) On the afternoon of February 17, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held the 6th meeting in 2023 to convey and study the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of the relevant meetings of the Provincial Party Committee, and study the city’s implementation Implementation work. Municipal party secretary Chen Jing presided over the meeting.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee on February 13. The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the opening ceremony of the seminar on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China focused on the issue of Chinese-style modernization and profoundly expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues of Chinese-style modernization. The exposition of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been deepened, expanded, and sublimated. It is a great enrichment and development of the theory of Chinese-style modernization. It is of great significance for us to correctly understand Chinese-style modernization and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The whole city must earnestly unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, deeply understand the essence of the spirit, and firmly determine the direction of building a new modern Yiyang; bravely shoulder the mission of the times, and create a new modern Yiyang Strengthen the leadership of the party, strengthen the fundamental guarantee for the construction of a modernized new Yiyang, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical achievements.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the 2022 city, state and provincial industry system party (work) committee secretary grasping the spirit of the grassroots party building work debriefing meeting. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and practice General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on grassroots party building work, deeply understand and conscientiously implement the spirit of the 2022 annual city, state and provincial party (work) committee secretary’s work report review meeting on grassroots party building work, and strengthen the party Forging a strong battle fortress, fully serving the overall situation of the center, creating a good political ecology, implementing the responsibility of governing the party and the party, and providing a strong organizational guarantee for accelerating the construction of a modernized new Yiyang. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, pay close attention to the rectification of problems, carefully compare the relevant problems pointed out in the comments of the meeting, formulate a rectification plan based on the benchmarking table, draw inferences from one instance, formulate long-term measures and measures for long-term governance, and promote high-quality development with high-quality party building. It is necessary to conduct in-depth research, systematic planning, and in-depth excavation of the city’s cultural heritage, continue to polish the cultural card of Yiyang’s literary hometown, and strive to explore new ways to promote cultural revitalization to promote rural revitalization.

The meeting communicated and studied the spirit of the national and provincial united front ministerial meetings, listened to the report on the city’s united front work, reviewed and approved in principle the “Implementation Plan on Strengthening the United Front Work in the New Era”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, fully implement the spirit of the national and provincial united front ministerial conferences, give full play to the important role of the united front, strengthen political loyalty, and rejuvenate the united front work A new atmosphere; serve the overall situation of the center, highlight the new work of the united front work; strengthen the leadership of the party, create a new situation in the united front work, and gather people’s hearts and strengths for the construction of a modern new Yiyang.

The meeting conveyed and studied the spirit of the National and Provincial Veteran Cadres and Directors’ Meetings, the Province’s Advanced Collective and Advanced Individual Commendation Conference for Veteran Cadres, and studied and implemented opinions. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of veteran cadres, fully implement the new tasks and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for the work of veteran cadres, and promote the party building, function, service management and veteran cadres of retired cadres as a whole. The self-construction of the work department should focus on strengthening the ideological and political education and guidance of veteran cadres, do a good job in service guarantee for veteran cadres, continue to give full play to the advantages and roles of veteran cadres, strengthen the organization and leadership of veteran cadres, and strive to create a new situation in the work of veteran cadres.

The meeting communicated and learned the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s Rural Work Conference, and studied and implemented the opinions. The meeting fully affirmed the achievements of the city’s “three rural” work since last year. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, fully implement the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, further enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to do a good job in “three rural” work, and adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas. Pay close attention to the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, vigorously promote the high-quality development of rural industries, accelerate the construction of livable and industrial and beautiful villages, deepen the comprehensive reform of modern agriculture, and strengthen the party’s “three rural” work. Leaders, strive to be at the forefront in the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, and promote the transformation of a traditional agricultural city into a modern agricultural city.

